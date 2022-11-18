Read full article on original website
Final unaccompanied service of year conducted
FERNLEY — The Nevada Veterans Coalition conducted on Oct. 27 its final unaccompanied funeral service of the year for seven individuals at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley. The first unaccompanied service resumes in January. The services represented were three each from the U.S. Army and Navy...
Have breakfast with the Grinch Dec. 3
The Rotary Club of Fernley is once again presenting The Grinch Breakfast Feast on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Main St. Fire Station. The cost is $5 per person and includes a photograph with the Grinch, breakfast, crafts and one raffle ticket. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each.
