The Rotary Club of Fernley is once again presenting The Grinch Breakfast Feast on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Main St. Fire Station. The cost is $5 per person and includes a photograph with the Grinch, breakfast, crafts and one raffle ticket. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $1 each.

FERNLEY, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO