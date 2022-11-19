The 32 things we learned from Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season:. 1. It's easy enough to snicker when coaches mention special teams as the third phase of football, as if it equates to the importance of offense or defense. While that's pretty obviously not true – most of the time – Sunday was a reminder, especially in a year when scoring is down throughout the league significantly, that games can easily turn when the role players are on the field.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO