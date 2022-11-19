ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
32 things we learned from Week 11 of 2022 NFL season: Special teams can be pretty special

The 32 things we learned from Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season:. 1. It's easy enough to snicker when coaches mention special teams as the third phase of football, as if it equates to the importance of offense or defense. While that's pretty obviously not true – most of the time – Sunday was a reminder, especially in a year when scoring is down throughout the league significantly, that games can easily turn when the role players are on the field.
NFL Week 11 winners and losers: Cowboys look Super in dismantling of Vikings

Week 11 in the NFL featured a slew of low-scoring games in the early slate, with a number of teams failing to score a single touchdown in the first halves of their games. For the New York Jets, it was even worse than that, as quarterback Zach Wilson and the inept passing game spoiled a standout day from the New York defense.
Peyton Manning Q&A: QB talks David Beckham World Cup commercial, ManningCast, more

At this point in his career, Peyton Manning is a commercial veteran. The Pro Football Hall of Famer co-starred alongside family members and singers and represented insurance brands and sportsbooks. Manning's latest advertising venture has to do with a different type of "football" – and the debate between "soccer" and...

