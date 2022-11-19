ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tigertv.tv

LSU Baseball on the Purple-Gold World Series and what they're doing to prepare for the season

LSU baseball competed in the annual Purple-Gold World Series this weekend in Alex Box Stadium. These scrimmages signal the end of the fall practice period for the team. "I think we'll give them our assessment or evaluation where they're at after the fall, we have really good plans for them to take the things we want them to improve on," said head coach Jay Johnson, "It's also a good time to get a little break here this week over Thanksgiving,"
tigertv.tv

LSU stays put at No. 6 in AP Poll

The latest AP Top 25 college football rankings released Sunday afternoon with plenty of movement in the top 10. Amid the shakeup in the polls, LSU stayed put at No.6. The Tigers picked up their ninth win of the season against UAB Saturday night. In the final home game of...
