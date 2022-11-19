LSU baseball competed in the annual Purple-Gold World Series this weekend in Alex Box Stadium. These scrimmages signal the end of the fall practice period for the team. "I think we'll give them our assessment or evaluation where they're at after the fall, we have really good plans for them to take the things we want them to improve on," said head coach Jay Johnson, "It's also a good time to get a little break here this week over Thanksgiving,"

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO