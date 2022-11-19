Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollarsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Family Owned Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Couple pays for grandma and grandson's dinner: "Enjoy each other"Amy ChristieChandler, AZ
Related
WHEC TV-10
In California, 10% of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — While LGBTQ candidates and their supporters celebrated several milestone victories around the nation in this year’s midterm elections, California quietly reached its own: At least 10% of its state lawmakers identify publicly as LGBTQ, believed to be a first for any U.S. legislature. The...
WHEC TV-10
Republican Kiley captures California US House seat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican Kevin Kiley, a state legislator who became a conservative favorite for his pointed and relentless criticism of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, captured a U.S. House seat Tuesday in northeastern California. With 83% of ballots counted, Kiley received nearly 53% of the votes to defeat...
WHEC TV-10
State police: Four people killed at Oklahoma marijuana farm were ‘executed’ and were Chinese citizens
LACEY, Okla. (AP) — State police: Four people killed at Oklahoma marijuana farm were ‘executed’ and were Chinese citizens. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
Prosecutor: DNA links now-dead man to 1978 slaying in Ohio
CINCINNATI (AP) — DNA technology has been used to link the rape and murder of a University of Cincinnati student more than four decades ago to a now-deceased man who authorities suspect may also have been responsible for three other murders in Ohio, prosecutors said. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph...
WHEC TV-10
District attorney: 1 dead, 16 injured after SUV crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts
HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — District attorney: 1 dead, 16 injured after SUV crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
Federal Emergency Declaration is in effect for 11 New York counties after lake effect storm
A Federal Emergency Declaration is now in effect for 11 counties in New York buried by the lake effect storm. Those counties are Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming. Some parts of those counties saw nearly 7 feet of snow. The federal government...
WHEC TV-10
Suspect in Colorado gay bar shooting facing 5 charges of murder and 5 hate crime counts, court records show
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Suspect in Colorado gay bar shooting facing 5 charges of murder and 5 hate crime counts, court records show. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
State announces first round of marijuana selling licenses, none issued around Rochester yet
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State announced on Monday the first round of people and non-profits to get a license to sell legal marijuana. None of them were issued in the Rochester area because of a federal lawsuit that says the rules in New York discriminate against people outside New York.
WHEC TV-10
NJ senator’s ex-aide pleads guilty to fraud, tax charges
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The former top aide to New Jersey’s Senate president pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to wire fraud and tax evasion charges stemming from political consulting work he did over a five-year period ending in 2018. Tony Teixeira, 43, admitted that from 2014-2018 he...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester gas prices fall for the first time in weeks ahead of Thanksgiving travel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas price fell down to $3.80 per gallon heading into Thanksgiving week. Prices this past week fell by 2 cents after climbing for three weeks in a row. Rochester has seen a trend of falling gas prices since mid-June, after prices hit an...
WHEC TV-10
Local businesses Sweat Pea and Craft Cannery win prizes at Grow NY competition
ALBANY, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that ProAgni of Lavington, Australia, has been named the $1 million grand prize winner of the Grow-NY business competition. Its a food and agriculture startup challenge focused on enhancing the emerging food, beverage, and agriculture innovation in Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Southern Tier.
WHEC TV-10
Fatal car crash: Man hits tree in Town of Butler
TOWN OF BUTLER, N.Y. – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one car fatal motor vehicle accident on Westbury Road in the Town of Butler. Harry K. Peters, age 50, of Westbury Road, was traveling eastbound when his vehicle left the south shoulder of the road and struck a tree. Peters was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0