Phoenix, AZ

WHEC TV-10

In California, 10% of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — While LGBTQ candidates and their supporters celebrated several milestone victories around the nation in this year’s midterm elections, California quietly reached its own: At least 10% of its state lawmakers identify publicly as LGBTQ, believed to be a first for any U.S. legislature. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Republican Kiley captures California US House seat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican Kevin Kiley, a state legislator who became a conservative favorite for his pointed and relentless criticism of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, captured a U.S. House seat Tuesday in northeastern California. With 83% of ballots counted, Kiley received nearly 53% of the votes to defeat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Prosecutor: DNA links now-dead man to 1978 slaying in Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) — DNA technology has been used to link the rape and murder of a University of Cincinnati student more than four decades ago to a now-deceased man who authorities suspect may also have been responsible for three other murders in Ohio, prosecutors said. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHEC TV-10

NJ senator’s ex-aide pleads guilty to fraud, tax charges

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The former top aide to New Jersey’s Senate president pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to wire fraud and tax evasion charges stemming from political consulting work he did over a five-year period ending in 2018. Tony Teixeira, 43, admitted that from 2014-2018 he...
WHEC TV-10

Local businesses Sweat Pea and Craft Cannery win prizes at Grow NY competition

ALBANY, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that ProAgni of Lavington, Australia, has been named the $1 million grand prize winner of the Grow-NY business competition. Its a food and agriculture startup challenge focused on enhancing the emerging food, beverage, and agriculture innovation in Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Southern Tier.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fatal car crash: Man hits tree in Town of Butler

TOWN OF BUTLER, N.Y. – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one car fatal motor vehicle accident on Westbury Road in the Town of Butler. Harry K. Peters, age 50, of Westbury Road, was traveling eastbound when his vehicle left the south shoulder of the road and struck a tree. Peters was pronounced dead at the scene.

