ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Why the Qatar World Cup is a betrayal of everything Jules Rimet stood for

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0kxd_0jH0F3FL00

A century has passed since the World Cup’s founding father, Jules Rimet, assumed Fifa’s presidency and began setting the wheels in motion for the first tournament in 1930. Even a visionary like Rimet would have struggled to imagine the immense success and global pull that the tournament would command a hundred years later, but it is not hard to guess what he would have thought about the 22nd World Cup in Qatar.

Rimet came from humble beginnings as the son of a grocer in a tiny village in eastern France, and he climbed the class ladder by winning a scholarship to law school. His beliefs were simple: that football should be global and inclusive, fair and respectful. In a small Parisian cafe, he co-founded a sports club called Red Star based on those principles of cooperation and equality. Red Star were rare in that they did not discriminate based on social status and included working-class players, and their football team still cherishes those roots closely today .

As a devout Catholic, Rimet was inspired by Pope Leo XIII’s Rerum Novarum , a letter issued in the aftermath of the industrial revolution, which set out the principles of basic workers’ rights. It was in part a doctrine against exploitation and one that resonates as strongly with 1920s France as it does the 2022 World Cup; what is exploitation if not the transformation of workers’ sweat and blood into someone else’s wealth or power? The World Cup’s origins started from a man who fought against class structure, and a century later the tournament kicks off in one of the most structured, racially divided class systems in the world, where many thousands of south Asian labourers are at the bottom of a brutally unequal society run by a few unfathomably rich sheikhs.

You will have heard many of the allegations against Qatar 2022 by now: a brazen act of sportswashing by a young authoritarian nation trying to make waves on the global stage; a bid won by corruption, according to an investigation by the US Department of Justice (something Fifa and Qatari officials deny); miserable worker conditions not rectified; thousands of workers’ deaths unexplained; the oppressive Kafala system, finally abolished in 2020, strangling workers’ rights; a country where women’s freedoms are dictated by male guardianship and homosexuality between men remains illegal. Then there is the startling lack of urgency with which Qatar has investigated the many problems raised by human rights groups over the decade or so since it embarked on the vast construction project required to host the World Cup.

Fifa’s argument that Qatar’s migrant workers might now stride out into new sunlit uplands is a fantasy. The small progress made thus far in Qatar like the abolishment of Kafala came too late for those migrant workers who had already been exploited, and reportedly its deplorable practices remain . Notably, after the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and Brazil 2014 there was evidence of gradual improvement for workers’ rights in the construction industry, following protests in both countries. Yet in August, 60 migrant workers who protested over unpaid wages were arrested by Qatari authorities and in some cases deported , supposedly for “breaching public safety laws”; therein lies the difference between democracy and dictatorship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GX4th_0jH0F3FL00

Rimet watched his brainchild be abused by dictatorship first-hand. The 1934 World Cup was awarded to Benito Mussolini’s Italy at a time of global financial crisis when there were few countries willing and able to be hosts. The Italian government assured Fifa it would underwrite any financial losses, and this proved a persuasive argument.

Mussolini used the World Cup skilfully both as a projection of power abroad and a vehicle of propaganda at home. Posters and specially commissioned stamps flooded Italy in the build-up, and Mussolini personally drummed up enthusiasm by purchasing a ticket for the opening match – that classic populist trick of presenting himself as a man of the people. He commissioned a radio documentary that heralded 16th century Italy as the true birthplace of the game so that when the Italian team lifted the World Cup in Rome, a nation rejoiced in football coming home.

Fifa was criticised for giving fascism such a platform, and President Rimet later regretted what became an exercise of nationalist chest-beating, saying: “I have the impression it was not really Fifa who organised this World Cup, but Mussolini.” The tournament is said to have cost Rimet the Nobel Peace Prize when he was nominated in 1956.

Rimet had mistakenly believed sport could transcend politics – his grandson, Yves Rimet, described him as an “idealist” – but 1934 showed that one could be weaponised by the other, especially on a global stage. Trying to unify the world around sport in a pre-globalised age brought many challenges, and those early tournaments were all flawed in their own way, but perhaps this is the point: that in the 21st century the World Cup can still be exploited for political gain and can fail to meet basic expectations of humanity.

So here we are on the eve of a tournament to be played out in glistening stadiums, mausoleums in the desert, ready to be dismantled once everyone’s gone home. On the surface will be a shiny football World Cup; look, there goes Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, playing football in Qatar. But we should not forget the values of Jules Rimet, whose name bestows the trophy that famous footballers will lift in Doha on 18 December. Égalité , this is not. As the tournament blooms in the winter sun, know it was sown in dirty soil and grown by bloodied hands.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo 'has offered himself to former club Real Madrid for six months to deputise for injured Karim Benzema'... as Man United look to cut ties with wantaway forward after he hit out at the club in explosive interview

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to end his Manchester United nightmare and make a stunning return to Real Madrid. The 37-year-old accused the Red Devils of betraying him in a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan last week. And amid the fallout of the interview, Ronaldo has now offered himself to the...
The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
The Comeback

Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment

In a moment the FIFA World Cup was made for, Robert Lewandowski, arguably the best striker in the world, placed down the ball at the spot to take a penalty kick against legendary Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa. It was a story with the conclusion already written, given that Robert Lewandowski has converted the last ten Read more... The post Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban

There has been no shortage of controversies throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with FIFA President Gianni Infantino making some outlandish comments and the organization asking teams to “stick to football” with multiple teams and players planning to support the LGBTQ+ in different ways due to Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies. But one major controversy Read more... The post Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

World Cup: Beer flies everywhere as England fans celebrate first half goals vs Iran

England fans had plenty to cheer about in the first half of their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.The Three Lions scored three goals in an electric first 45 minutes, with Jude Bellingham getting the party started after a lengthy injury delay that saw Iran’s goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand forced off.Supporters back home watching in London could be seen celebrating the 19-year-old’s opener and - as is tradition - beer was flying everywhere.Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling added two more goals before the break as England stormed into a 3-0 lead.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England vs Iran: Team will take the knee before World Cup games, Southgate saysIran fans boo national anthem ahead of first World Cup fixture against EnglandMoment England players take the knee ahead of opening World Cup fixture against Iran
americanmilitarynews.com

Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port

The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
The Independent

The Independent

931K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy