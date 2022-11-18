ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey Earns Academic All-District Honors

HOUSTON – University of Houston sophomore kicker Kyle Ramsey has been recognized for his work on the field and in the classroom as the kicker was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team on Tuesday. Ramsey, a senior in electrical engineering, owns a cumulative GPA of 3.9,...
Volleyball Looks to Finish Strong Against USF, #23 UCF

TAMPA, Fla. – The #22 University of Houston volleyball team closes out the season on the road, heading to South Florida and #23 UCF to cap the 2022 regular season. With a win against South Florida, Houston would clinch at least a share of the American Athletic Conference Championship.
Volleyball Earns Four College Sport Communicators Academic All-District Honors

HOUSTON – The #22 University of Houston volleyball had four of its student-athletes earn Academic All-District honors from the College Sport Communications, the organization announced on Tuesday. The award recognizes excellence both on the field and in the classroom. Junior Kate Georgiades (fitness and sport), senior Abbie Jackson (exercise...
