AZFamily
$6.9 million “The Pick” jackpot ticket sold at Scottsdale Fry’s
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s time to check your tickets! One lucky player in the Valley just scored millions in The Pick lottery. The winning numbers were 5, 14, 17, 20, 27, 43. The Arizona Lottery says the ticket for a $6.9 million jackpot was sold at a...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
One of the Country’s Biggest Motorcycle Rallies Returns to Scottsdale… Arizona Bike Week 2023 Rolls Into WestWorld March 29th – April 2nd
First Major Musical Act Announced With Stunt Shows, Scenic Charity Rides, Contests, Camping, and More Concerts On Tap!. Start revving your engines – one of the country’s largest bike rallies, Arizona Bike Week returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale starting Wednesday, March 29th through Sunday, April 2nd, 2023. http://www.azbikeweek.com/
citysuntimes.com
Shop small and support local at the Vintage Arcadia
The team behind Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market is inviting the community to an evening of shopping, live music and drink specials from Chestnut at The Vintage from 6 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 23, Dec. 7, 14 and 21 at The Vintage Arcadia. The storefront will be filled...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $4.5 Million, This Beautiful Hillside Estate in Scottsdale Arizona offers A Thoughtfully Designed Floor Plan and Captivating Views
14371 E Kalil Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 14371 E Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona is a custom home with captivating views situated on almost an acre in a private gated enclave just minutes from Scottsdale’s renowned golf, restaurant, and shopping. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14371 E Kalil Drive, please contact Dalton Kiley (Phone: 480-767-3000) & Stacy Klein (Phone: 602-791-0091) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
phoenixmag.com
Thanksgiving Week Things To Do in the Valley
This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area for the week of November 21 through November 27, 2022. Calendar listings include public events and attractions from around the Valley and state. Confirm information before making plans by calling the listed phone number, or check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations.
citysuntimes.com
Tuesday Night Pickleball is a hit at Jigsaw Health in Scottsdale
There’s still a chance to experience Tuesday Night Pickleball, a new, made-for-TV showcase that launched in the Valley in August and has received a remarkable response. The first two events were sold out with an additional 60,000 viewers watching online. There are two Tuesday Night Pickleball events remaining - Nov. 22 and Dec. 13. The events are open to the public and tickets are available for purchase online.
Arizona has a new millionaire after player hits winning pull on Talking Stick Resort slot machine
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. There's a new, freshly-minted millionaire in Arizona. Representatives for Talking Stick Resort announced an anonymous player recently hit a slot machine jackpot worth more than $1 million. On Nov. 11, the slots player at the Scottsdale...
citysuntimes.com
Local gift shopping at The Thumb in Scottsdale
Enjoy holiday gift shopping at gas station/car wash, The Thumb in Scottsdale, which has a gift shop boutique featuring lots of adorable Christmas items and Arizona-specific merchandise. The Thumb is a beloved Scottsdale landmark that is best known for its award-winning barbecue, bakery, car wash and service, beautiful artisan gift...
Famous feline at Chandler Home Depot avoids cat-astrophe during ER visit
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A famous cat living in a Chandler Home Depot has been on a health roller-coaster recently, but is improving thanks to the help of an anonymous helper, according to sources close to the cat. The cat, known by many names such as Tom and 'Miss Kitty,'...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix renters need to work 61 hours to pay rent — a 42% jump
An American making an average wage needs to work about 63 hours before earning enough to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040. That is three hours more than they would have needed to work a year ago, and six hours more than before the pandemic in October 2019, a new Zillow analysis finds. Phoenix renters need to work 61 hours before they’ve made enough to pay the typical rent of $2,800, the Zillow analysis shows. That’s up from 43 hours they needed to work five years ago.
This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollars
This week the Phoenix-based nonprofit, Read Better Be Better (RBBB) was awarded a $250,000 grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation for its afterschool reading comprehension program. It was the latest in a long list of donations from one of Phoenix's most generous people.
Phoenix New Times
Let These 8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Do The Cooking This Thanksgiving
We are midway through November and that means family, friends, and of course, Thanksgiving. Get ready to sit back, relax, and let Phoenix restaurants take care of your dining needs. Check out these 10 Thanksgiving Phoenix restaurant deals. CIELO. 13225 North Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale. 480-333-1880. Want to spend Thanksgiving...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, overflowing with culture and beauty. It’s the perfect destination if you want your kids to truly see the vast, impressive, and diverse world around them. Art flows through the city’s lifeblood, with galleries littering the area wherever you turn. It...
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town
A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
citysuntimes.com
The Lincoln Red tried-and-true steakhouse provides breathtaking views of Paradise Valley
The Lincoln Red, a famous English breed of cattle, is expressed as a muse for this dining destination property. Surrounded by the breathtaking mounting views of Paradise Valley this tried-and-true steakhouse offers locally sourced American cuisine, craft cocktails, shareable plates with a 21st century stance. Culinary curiosity started early for...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Housing demand deteriorates in Phoenix
Housing market conditions in the Phoenix MSA have changed rapidly in the latter half of 2022. An affordability crunch along with growing macroeconomic concerns and inflation levels higher than the national average are resulting in quickly deteriorating demand for homes. Historically high prices and 7% mortgage interest rates shrank the...
KTAR.com
Anonymous player wins $1.3 million at slot machine at Scottsdale’s Talking Stick Resort
PHOENIX — One lucky player can say they’re a millionaire after hitting the best slot machine play of their life at an Arizona casino. The player, who has chosen to stay anonymous, won $1.31 million on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine jackpot at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, the casino announced Friday.
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
