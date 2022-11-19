ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

One of the Country’s Biggest Motorcycle Rallies Returns to Scottsdale… ﻿Arizona Bike Week 2023 Rolls Into WestWorld March 29th – April 2nd

First Major Musical Act Announced With Stunt Shows, Scenic Charity Rides, Contests, Camping, and More Concerts On Tap!. Start revving your engines – one of the country’s largest bike rallies, Arizona Bike Week returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale starting Wednesday, March 29th through Sunday, April 2nd, 2023. http://www.azbikeweek.com/
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Shop small and support local at the Vintage Arcadia

The team behind Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market is inviting the community to an evening of shopping, live music and drink specials from Chestnut at The Vintage from 6 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 23, Dec. 7, 14 and 21 at The Vintage Arcadia. The storefront will be filled...
PHOENIX, AZ
Listed at $4.5 Million, This Beautiful Hillside Estate in Scottsdale Arizona offers A Thoughtfully Designed Floor Plan and Captivating Views

14371 E Kalil Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 14371 E Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona is a custom home with captivating views situated on almost an acre in a private gated enclave just minutes from Scottsdale’s renowned golf, restaurant, and shopping. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14371 E Kalil Drive, please contact Dalton Kiley (Phone: 480-767-3000) & Stacy Klein (Phone: 602-791-0091) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Thanksgiving Week Things To Do in the Valley

This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area for the week of November 21 through November 27, 2022. Calendar listings include public events and attractions from around the Valley and state. Confirm information before making plans by calling the listed phone number, or check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations.
PHOENIX, AZ
Tuesday Night Pickleball is a hit at Jigsaw Health in Scottsdale

There’s still a chance to experience Tuesday Night Pickleball, a new, made-for-TV showcase that launched in the Valley in August and has received a remarkable response. The first two events were sold out with an additional 60,000 viewers watching online. There are two Tuesday Night Pickleball events remaining - Nov. 22 and Dec. 13. The events are open to the public and tickets are available for purchase online.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Local gift shopping at The Thumb in Scottsdale

Enjoy holiday gift shopping at gas station/car wash, The Thumb in Scottsdale, which has a gift shop boutique featuring lots of adorable Christmas items and Arizona-specific merchandise. The Thumb is a beloved Scottsdale landmark that is best known for its award-winning barbecue, bakery, car wash and service, beautiful artisan gift...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix renters need to work 61 hours to pay rent — a 42% jump

An American making an average wage needs to work about 63 hours before earning enough to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040. That is three hours more than they would have needed to work a year ago, and six hours more than before the pandemic in October 2019, a new Zillow analysis finds. Phoenix renters need to work 61 hours before they’ve made enough to pay the typical rent of $2,800, the Zillow analysis shows. That’s up from 43 hours they needed to work five years ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
Let These 8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Do The Cooking This Thanksgiving

We are midway through November and that means family, friends, and of course, Thanksgiving. Get ready to sit back, relax, and let Phoenix restaurants take care of your dining needs. Check out these 10 Thanksgiving Phoenix restaurant deals. CIELO. 13225 North Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale. 480-333-1880. Want to spend Thanksgiving...
PHOENIX, AZ
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, overflowing with culture and beauty. It’s the perfect destination if you want your kids to truly see the vast, impressive, and diverse world around them. Art flows through the city’s lifeblood, with galleries littering the area wherever you turn. It...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town

A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
Housing demand deteriorates in Phoenix

Housing market conditions in the Phoenix MSA have changed rapidly in the latter half of 2022. An affordability crunch along with growing macroeconomic concerns and inflation levels higher than the national average are resulting in quickly deteriorating demand for homes. Historically high prices and 7% mortgage interest rates shrank the...
PHOENIX, AZ

