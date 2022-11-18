ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

5NEWS

Handmade bootmaker to open first Arkansas location in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — Tecovas, a western bootmaker based in Austin, has announced it is opening its first location in Arkansas. The new store will carry inventory in all Tecovas’ categories: cowboy boots, bags, clothes, and accessories. Customers will also be able to personalize their purchases and refresh past purchases with complimentary boot shines.
ROGERS, AR
tulsakids.com

Life Rocks Indeed!

With only days away from Thanksgiving, I wanted to try to inspire you to think of a way to give back to the community. As you know, in almost all of my blogs, I include my most recent nonprofit event, and this week I will do the same. And, it includes a true rockstar dad, Bret Michaels.
TULSA, OK
fayettevilleflyer.com

Locals establish legacy endowment fund in honor of businesswoman Maxine Miller

A new fund has been established in the name of local entrepreneur Maxine Miller, the late proprietor of long-standing local watering hole, Maxine’s Tap Room. The Maxine Miller Legacy Fund is a legacy endowment created to help support students in the University of Arkansas’ Gender Studies Program to help with scholarships, expenses and more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
easttexasradio.com

Tyson’s CFO Arrested For Sleeping In Someone’s Bed

In Fayetteville, AR, police arrested Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson early Sunday morning after becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in the wrong home. As a result, he was in the Washington County Jail. Tyson was found asleep around 2:05 Sunday morning in a woman’s bed at her home when she arrived and called the police. Tyson was appointed to the CFO position on Oct 2 and served as executive vice president. He is the son of Tyson board chairman John H. Tyson.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Fairland student dies

FAIRLAND, Okla. – A Fairland child died after falling ill, Fairland School Superintendent Jerry Johnson announced Tuesday. The child, an early childhood student, died on Monday, he said. “The student developed difficulty breathing and a temperature,” Johnson said. All parents of the students in that grade level have...
FAIRLAND, OK
5NEWS

Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history

GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
GOSHEN, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Two dead in Branson murder-suicide

The Taney County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the shooting incident Friday night in Branson was a murder-suicide. TSCO officials say deputies responded around 6 p.m. to a 911 call reporting shots fired at a residence on Clay St. Deputies responded along with officers from the Branson Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
BRANSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tow truck driver laid to rest, Funeral Procession led by first responders and tow trucks

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Anderson, Missouri, Ozark Funeral Home held services for a young tow truck driver that was killed in a single vehicle tow truck crash on I-44 at Joplin on Tuesday morning. Bradley Skaggs, 18, was a lifelong McDonald County resident. His family had asked that tow truck operators and first responders lead...
ANDERSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pedestrian struck by two vehicles on Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:30 p.m. reports of a pedestrian struck on South Rangeline and 7th alerted Jopin E-911 Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire, METS ambulance and METRO 1 responded. On scene we learn from Cpl Tim Hudson that am adult male was struck in the southbound lanes of Rangeline, just south of 7th. He tells us the male was...
JOPLIN, MO

