ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstow, CA

Driver leads CHP officers on 100 mph plus, wrong-way pursuit between Barstow, Victorville

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Yahoo!
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fontana Herald News

Motorcyclist who allegedly committed burglary is arrested after leading police on chase in Fontana

A motorcyclist who allegedly committed a burglary was arrested after leading police on a chase in the southern area of Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Nov. 22 at about 12:08 a.m., an officer saw a man who was riding a motorcycle while not wearing a helmet in the area of Sierra and Jurupa avenues, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
FONTANA, CA
z1077fm.com

Motorcycle Road Rage incident leads to arrest, stolen Harley, 3 guns

A suspect in a July road rage incident on Twentynine Palms Highway was arrested November 17th. On July 23, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an assault in the 58100 block of Twentynine Palms Highway, in Yucca Valley, regarding an incident of road rage, in which the victim was struck and rendered unconscious.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities make 44 felony arrests during week-long period in San Bernardino County

Authorities made 44 felony arrests during a week-long period as part of an ongoing crackdown on crime called "Operation Consequences," according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Two Beaumont Residents Killed in Cabazon Crash

(CNS) – Authorities Sunday identified two people who were killed when a vehicle collided with a semi truck in Cabazon. The crash was reported at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway east of Main Street in Cabazon, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
CABAZON, CA
KTLA

Man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 women in Moreno Valley

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two women in Moreno Valley, authorities announced. The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department detailed in a news release. Responding deputies found two women inside a […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Beaumont

California Highway Patrol investigators confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a Land Rover Sunday night in Beaumont. The crash happened on I-10 eastbound near Oak Valley Parkway around 6:45 p.m. The identity of the person killed has not been released. Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest developments. Be the first to know when news The post Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
foxla.com

Woman killed in crash in Hacienda Heights

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - A woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 1:10 a.m. to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Hacienda Boulevard where they learned a semi-truck and a vehicle collided, causing serious damage to the vehicle, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man from Coachella in connection to a Moreno Valley homicide. The suspect was arrested for two counts of murder and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center. On Friday, deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a shooting near Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 The post Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼ appeared first on KESQ.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
vvng.com

Several arrested after armed robbery of Subway and Shell leads to discovery of ghost guns in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four Victor Valley residents were arrested after an armed robbery in Victorville led to the discovery of several ghost guns. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, at approximately 9:10 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station and Subway located at 12130 Bear Valley Road in Victorville.
VICTORVILLE, CA
paininthepass.info

Fatal Wrong-Way Crash Shuts Down SB I-15 Lanes In The Cajon Pass For Several Hours

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> At least one person is dead after a wrong-way crash closed all southbound lanes on Interstate 15 near Highway 138 for several hours. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic collision involving a wrong way driver according to the CHP traffic log. The first call was about 1:13am Saturday morning November 19, 2022. a witness call 911 for a driver in a gray type sedan traveling northbound in the southbound lane at Highway 138 in the middle lane.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
MORENO VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy