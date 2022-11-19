Driver leads CHP officers on 100 mph plus, wrong-way pursuit between Barstow, Victorville

California Highway Patrol investigators confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a Land Rover Sunday night in Beaumont. The crash happened on I-10 eastbound near Oak Valley Parkway around 6:45 p.m. The identity of the person killed has not been released. Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest developments. Be the first to know when news The post Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.

BEAUMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO