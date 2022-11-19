ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday

Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Reynolds' patience rewarded with career day against Commodores

An abundance of injuries to Florida’s wide receiver corps – from Ricky Pearsall’s head injury and Marcus Burke’s lower-body injury against the ‘Dores to the absences of Ja’Quavion Fraziars and Xzavier Henderson in the build-up to the contest – resulted in an increased usage for the Gators’ reserve wideouts.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

OTB: FSU flips QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State, eating crow, and Monday

Today was a good day. Florida State battled for months and it paid off as the Seminoles flipped QB Brock Glenn from Ohio State. The boys at On The Bench react instantly – definitely not from Friday – to the news, how the Seminoles managed to hang on in this recruitment, and what the addition means for FSU’s QB room.
247Sports

Ten thoughts: LSU offense vs Texas A&M defense

Texas A&M's defense leads the Southeastern Conference in yardage allowed throwing the football. However, that's more of a reflection the fact that they're also the 14th best team in the league when it comes to stopping the run. As a result, teams are running the ball nearly 45 times a game versus them which is five times more per outing more than what anyone else faces. It's also a reflection of the fact that they have faced some of the worst passers in the country including the 131st and 117th ranked passing offenses the last two weekends (not to mention that they have faced just one quarterback ranked in the top six of the SEC). Finally, A&M's offense consistently generates 20 to 24 points a contest regardless of the opposition which doesn't compel opponents to do much more than hand the ball off over and over.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

OTB: Gobble gobble, UF preview, recruiting scoop

Florida State is two days away from its regular-season finale against rival Florida, and the approach this week has been quite business-like. What’s at stake against the Gators, who’s visiting, scoop from the week, and some Buy or Sonnone are all on the docket in this hour-long episode of On The Bench.
thestadiumreviews.com

Tiger Stadium Food

Best Food at Tiger Stadium (LSU Tigers Football Stadium) Tiger Stadium is home to the LSU Tigers Football Team. The football stadium opened in 1924 at Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Over the years, the football arena has gone through numerous renovations to improve the gameday experience for fans, which includes updating the food and drink menu.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana a hot spot for flu; Acadiana leads state in positive cases

After two unusually quiet flu seasons, the dreaded respiratory virus has surged to a decade high in the U.S., and Louisiana is among the harder-hit states. On a map of flu activity, Louisiana glows bright red, one of 13 states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated as “high” for the virus. Another 14 states are classified as “very high,” most of which are in the South.
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana

A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Abbeville's Scott Desormeaux no longer top National Guard commander

He was relieved of command duty after allegedly violating Military rules. The Louisiana National Guard has relieved the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the state’s historic Jackson Barracks, located in east New Orleans, Army Times has learned. In response to emailed questions from Army Times,...
ABBEVILLE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed in Knife Attack on I-10

Members of the Louisiana Department of Transportation family are mourning the loss of one of their own following a bizarre incident that happened on Interstate 10 Sunday afternoon near Port Allen. According to reports, a Department of Transportation Motorist Assist Patrol employee was fatally stabbed and his attacker was fatally wounded by deputies from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department.
PORT ALLEN, LA
faceacadiana.com

Be Happy Now – The story of a young Ukrainian mother living in Lafayette

When I was a kid, I used to read a lot. Sometimes my parents got upset because I couldn't stop reading till late at night, and the next day I had to go to school tired. They took books from me, but I hid one anyway and, using the flashlight under the blanket, continued reading, imagining myself in the middle of adventures, as described in the novels. Since that time, I have liked to compare people with books. They all have titles (names), covers, and a lot of exciting stories. Let me share a part of mine.
LAFAYETTE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

