KFYR-TV
West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
KFYR-TV
Jamestown man sentenced to three years in deadly hit-and-run
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota) - A Jamestown man has been sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in a deadly Barnes County hit-and-run crash. Wyatt Staloch pleaded guilty to three felony counts of duty in accident involving death or personal injury. The North Dakota Highway Patrol...
KFYR-TV
“He’s a hero.”: Retired paramedic saves Fargo man’s parents from burning car
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Breckenridge man is being called a hero tonight after he helped pull a man and woman out of a burning car following a crash Sunday afternoon near I-29 and Highway 13 in Richland County. “In the grand scheme of things, it could have...
KFYR-TV
Retired paramedic rescues man from burning car in Richland County
MOORETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A passerby, who happened to be a retired paramedic, helped rescue someone from a burning vehicle after a crash on Sunday, November 20. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 1:15 p.m. of a two-vehicle crash at Highway 13 and Interstate-29. The initial report was that one vehicle was on fire and a person was trapped inside.
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: NDDOT worker seriously injured by vehicle ignoring traffic signs near Casselton
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: An investigation is underway after authorities say a driver hit a NDDOT worker on I-94 Wednesday afternoon. North Dakota Highway Patrol says the employees with NDDOT were working on a cable median barrier on I-94 west bound near mile marker 335. Authorities say the left westbound lane was closed, and traffic was being alerted by three advanced warning signs to the road work and lane closure.
