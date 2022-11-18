CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: An investigation is underway after authorities say a driver hit a NDDOT worker on I-94 Wednesday afternoon. North Dakota Highway Patrol says the employees with NDDOT were working on a cable median barrier on I-94 west bound near mile marker 335. Authorities say the left westbound lane was closed, and traffic was being alerted by three advanced warning signs to the road work and lane closure.

