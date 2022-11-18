ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

SDSU Women take down No. 10 Louisville

Behind a stellar performance from Myah Selland and a strong defensive effort, the South Dakota State women's basketball team knocked off No. 10 Louisville, 65-55, Monday evening in the team's final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
BROOKINGS, SD
BROOKINGS, SD
JACKS TOP RUTGERS, 75-56

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas - The South Dakota State women's basketball team used a big third quarter to top Rutgers, 75-56, Sunday evening at Imperial Arena. The Jackrabbits (3-2) outscored the Scarlet Knights (3-3) 24-8 in the third quarter, pushing their lead to 22 heading into the final 10 minutes. SDSU shot a blistering 67 percent from the floor in the third period and got five points apiece from Haleigh Timmer, Tori Nelson, Paiton Burckhard and Kallie Theisen. Rutgers was allowed only four field goals in the same time.
BROOKINGS, SD
JACKRABBITS FINISH SECOND AT AUGUSTANA INVITE

SIOUX FALLS — Kelsey Kocon and Elisabeth Timmer each recorded second-place finishes in competition Saturday to close out the Augustana Invitational, helping lead the South Dakota State women's swimming and diving team to a runner-up finish in competition at the Midco Aquatic Center. Kocon's silver performance came in the...
BROOKINGS, SD
SDSU MEN WIN AUGUSTANA INVITATIONAL

SIOUX FALLS — Aiden Carstensen's school-record performance in the 200-yard backstroke Saturday put the exclamation point on the South Dakota State men's swimming and diving team's championship performance at the three-day Augustana Invitational held at the Midco Aquatic Center. A freshman from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Carstensen was one of...
BROOKINGS, SD
2022 SDHSAA State Volleyball Championships, Final Results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2022 South Dakota high school volleyball championships concluded from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Saturday evening with Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Christian, and Warner winning state titles. Class AA. Championship: #3 Harrisburg defeated #4 Sioux Falls Jefferson 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-22,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Dr. Keith Baumgarten becomes 1st surgeon in South Dakota to operate with BEAR implant

Keith Baumgarten, MD, a surgeon at Orthopedic Institute in Sioux Falls, S.D., has become the first surgeon in the state to perform a procedure using a BEAR implant. BEAR, an acronym for bridge-enhanced ACL repair, has several advantages for repairing torn ACLs, including reduced pain after surgery, less long-term discomfort and faster healing times, according to press release from the institute.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Local pizza chain to expand to Brookings

Late-night pizza delivery is coming to Brookings with the expansion of Boss’ Pizzeria & Sports Bar to the college town. Franchise owners Darren Newborg and Dallas Wilkinson have taken over The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill in the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites on the northwest corner of Sixth Street and Interstate 29.
BROOKINGS, SD
Charges dismissed against Granite Falls, Minnesota, doctor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The seven charges of criminal sexual conduct against a former Avera Health doctor in Granite Falls, Minnesota, were dismissed in court last week. Four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree were dismissed on Nov. 17, which was the second day of a trial for Dr. Mark Eakes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Board of Education hears more comments on proposed social studies standards

The public had a second opportunity to speak to the South Dakota Board of Education about proposed changes to the state’s social studies standards on Monday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The in-person comment session came after nearly 1,000 people submitted written testimony, and dozens of educators braved the cold to protest the document.  […] The post Board of Education hears more comments on proposed social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Lifelong friends host benefit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amber Butler has struggled with diabetes for years. Recently it had caused other health concerns like an infection in her leg. She was with lifelong friends when she began to notice something was off. “We were actually on a girl’s trip when I got...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Pedestrian killed in Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a woman died Monday night after she was struck by a car while crossing the street near East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue in Sioux Falls. PREVIOUSLY: Authorities say the accident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. The woman...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving

Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
‘Life-threatening’ E. coli infection leads to lawsuit against Hy-Vee, spinach producer

A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli outbreak in several states, Braga Foods, was negligent in its […] The post ‘Life-threatening’ E. coli infection leads to lawsuit against Hy-Vee, spinach producer appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

