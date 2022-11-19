Read full article on original website
Indiana football: Tom Allen's radio show notes and quotes (November 22)
Indiana is riding high after an improbably double-ovetime win at Michigan State last Saturday, and with the final game of regular season looming against Purdue, the Hoosiers still have plenty to play for. With that, Indiana head coach Tom Allen joins host Don Fischer for his final radio show 'Inside IU football' of the season.
Michigan commit Kendrick Bell ready to help the Wolverines win at QB
Kansas City (MO.) Park Hill 2023 athlete and Michigan commit, Kendrick Bell returned to Ann Arbor this past weekend to see the Maize and Blue’s thrilling win over Illinois. He took an official visit for the Penn State game in October after picking up an offer shortly before, but this second trip he thoroughly impressed.
Remembering 2002: Win over Michigan touched off celebration, sent OSU to the desert
EDITOR’S NOTE -- Throughout the fall, we have shared articles commemorating the Ohio State 2002 national championship season. We have looked at several of the notable games that team played along the way. Today, we look back at the dramatic regular season finale against Michigan. That game was played...
‘The stars are aligning’: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy ‘can’t wait’ for Ohio State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — J.J. McCarthy will lead an undefeated Michigan football team into Ohio State for the biggest game of the season. The sophomore quarterback met with reporters on Tuesday evening to preview The Game, which will feature two undefeated programs that are vying for a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff berth.
‘Everything goes through Ohio State’: Michigan C Olu Oluwatimi prepares for biggest rivalry game of career
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Olu Oluwatimi transferred from Virginia to Michigan to play in games like this. The Wolverines versus the Buckeyes. Two undefeated teams in front of 100,000-plus fans in Columbus and millions of eyes across the country. A Big Ten Championship berth and College Football Playoff spot on the line.
2024 Texas DB Aaron Flowers wants to visit Indiana
One of the top players in the state of Texas in the 2024 recruiting class plans on making a trip to Bloomington before he picks a college. Four-star prospect Aaron Flowers from Forney (TX) Forney H.S. told Peegs.com that he wants to visit the Indiana program before committing to a school next spring.
The Wolverine247 Podcast: Michigan-OSU preview
The Wolverine247 Podcast is back with its latest episode, as 247Sports' Michigan beat writers break down the latest news and discussion surrounding Michigan football, basketball and recruiting. In this episode, 247Sports’ Zach Shaw and Steve Lorenz break down the biggest keys on offense and defense for Michigan as it travels...
Indiana basketball recruiting: Updated 2024 Hot Board
Mike Woodson and his staff have made inroads with numerous highly-ranked 2024 prospects this fall. Peegs.com updates the Indiana basketball 2024 hot board as the high school season begins across the country. The post-July evaluation period began with high-priority 2023 targets visiting Bloomington, but through a combination of missing and...
Michigan commit maintains solidity in pledge following Oklahoma visit
Colleyville (TX) Covenant Christian Academy product and four-star Michigan commitment Enow Etta raised some eyebrows over the weekend when he showed up to Oklahoma's rivalry game against Oklahoma State on Saturday. The visit to Norman came one week after Etta was on Michigan's campus for the Wolverines' win over Nebraska.
Blake Corum injury 'a problem' for Michigan at Ohio State football, Paul Finebaum explains
Michigan and Ohio State football square off in perhaps the biggest game of the year when the Nos. 2 and 3 teams meet with undefeated records Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. However, Michigan currently worries about the health of running back Blake Corum, who exited the win over Illinois with an apparent knee injury. Paul Finebaum spoke Sunday morning on SportsCenter with Gary Striewski and explained his worries with the Wolverines against the Buckeyes.
Webblog: If Corum and Edwards are limited, is there really a better alternative than more J.J. McCarthy?
First let’s recap last week. The following point should need no emphasis. Never apologize for a victory. One of the many measures of a championship team is the ability to win even when it doesn’t play its best. It could be missing key players, it might be affected by the elements, and it may be out of sync offensively, but it somehow finds a way.
Rutgers basketball game against Michigan State moved to Madison Square Garden
This morning, The Big Ten announced that Rutgers’ Feb 4th matchup against Michigan State has been moved from Jersey Mike’s Arena to Madison Square Garden in New York City. It is the second of two meetings with Michigan State this season for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers communications released the following statement in regard to purchasing tickets.
Notre Dame Dominates Final Eight Minutes, Wins 82-66 vs. Bowling Green
Notre Dame, Ind. — Notre Dame's defense helped forge a 17-0 run over a seven-minute, 16-second span that turned a tight, offense-only contest into a lopsided finish, beating Bowling Green 82-66 at Purcell Pavilion Tuesday night. The Irish led 65-64 at the game’s 8:27 mark but the Falcons didn’t...
