33 best Black Friday deals now — Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more

We're mere days away from Black Friday and if you want to take advantage of the best deals — now is the time. Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon are offering their best Black Friday deals right now.

Currently, the best Black Friday deal I'm seeing is one that surfaced earlier in the month. Best Buy has the LG A2 48-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $569 . This deal was for My Best Buy members only but now it's open to all shoppers.

Walmart is also offering a ton of new deals today, which we're tracking in our Walmart Black Friday deals live blog . We're talking an Apple Watch SE for $119 and a 65-inch 4K TV for $228. Meanwhile, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Fire tablets, 59% off Echo Show devices and lots of great discounts on headphones and TVs.

Here are the 33 best Black Friday deals to shop now.

Tech

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $79 @ Walmart

The AirPods 2 are still very capable wireless earbuds. There's no ANC, but you get solid audio performance and up to 5 hours of play back time. The standard lightning charging case gives up to 24 hours of additional charge, and a 15-minute quick charge nets 3 hours of listening time. Hey Siri voice control handles your every command, and adds up to a great deal for you.

Pixel 7 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro: free w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 Pro or the Pixel 7 Pro for Black Friday. You'll have to trade-in your old phone and sign up to an eligible 5G unlimited plan to score this deal, but it's one of the best offers we've seen from any carrier. Additionally, if you're switching from a competing carrier, you'll get a $200 eGift card. View Deal

Roku Ultra LT: was $73 now $30 @ Walmart

The Roku Ultra LT takes a lot of what we like about the Roku Ultra and makes it even cheaper. This device offers 4K streaming, snappy performance and an Ethernet port for more stable streaming connections in larger homes. Plus, it comes with the easy-to-use Voice Remote. For $30, you get almost unmatched value for money. View Deal

Echo Show sale: deals from $34 @ Amazon

Take your pick! Amazon is knocking up to 60% off its entire selection of Echo Show smart displays. After discount, prices start as low as $34. We're fans of the Amazon Echo Show 5 for $34 (was $84). Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Fire 7 Tablet is now on sale. In our Amazon Fire 7 2022 review , we said it's a super-affordable tablet for streaming video on trips or during your commute. Steer clear if you put performance over price, but as far as budget tablets go — this is as inexpensive as they get, even more so now that it just hit its lowest price ever. View Deal

Sony WH-CH710N: was $149 now $68 @ Best Buy

The Sony WH-CH710N offer lot of battery life (up to 35 hours) for your money. They also feature Sony's highly effective noise-canceling technology, which is a rare feature at this price point. They're now at their lowest price ever. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid sequel to the first-gen Buds, offering decent active noise cancelation and a comfortable fit. And thanks to the Galaxy Wearable app, they now gain extended functionality. Best Buy offers the same price , but you must be a My Best Buy member. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price ever! The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's flagship earbuds taken to the next level with 2x better noise canceling, plus 6 hours of battery life on a charge. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the wirelessly chargeable case is too, and has a built-in microphone that helps you find it when it’s lost. View Deal

Gateway 14.1" Ultra Slim Notebook: was $229 now $99 @ Walmart

With a full HD 1080p screen and an 8.5-hour battery life, this Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is great for streaming video or video calls — perfect for school or college. While not the most powerful machine with its Intel Celeron chip and 4GB of RAM, at this price it is a fantastic entry-level machine. View Deal

Fitbit Charge 5: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the best Fitbits on the market. It’s got built-in GPS, which is fast and accurate, a bright, always-on display, and the addition of some of the more high-tech features Fitbit usually reserves for its more expensive trackers, including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG). It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad 1i Laptop: was $249 now $99 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's current Black Friday deals include $150 off this Lenovo IdeaPad laptop with a 14-inch HD display, Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage. It's an ideal low-cost pick for everyday use or light work tasks, and thanks to its 10 hours of battery life it's a great device for use on the go as well. View Deal

Hisense 40" 1080p LCD TV: was $249 now $99 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget smart TV, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than this. Best Buy has the 40-inch Hisense Vidaa on sale for just $179. We normally wouldn't recommend a 1080p TV, but this is as inexpensive as they get. It features built-in Alexa, DTS Virtual:X, and two HDMI ports. Note: You must log into your My Best Buy account to see this price. (It's free to join). View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $299 now $149

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for a 14-inch Chromebook. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is 50% off right now at Amazon, offering up to 12 hours of battery life, a durable military grade design and fast Wi-Fi 6 in a sleek package. And if you have a Samsung phone, you can easily transfer files. View Deal

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $229 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. It's also priced from $249, which is $20 cheaper than last year's model. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review , we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. Amazon is offering a $20 discount on the 40mm and 44mm models , which is the best price we've seen for this watch. This deal is currently only available for the Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band model. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 7: was $699 now $599 @Walmart

The Garmin Fenix 7 comes in three different sizes and three different editions. The cheapest watches available this Black Friday are the Fenix 7S (42mm) and the Fenix 7 (47mm) in the standard editions. The standard edition of the watch has a stainless steel bezel and a reinforced glass screen and is built for tough adventures, but doesn’t have solar-charging capabilities. Right now, the deal is on the Fenix 7 watches with the silver bezel, but the entire Fenix 7 line is discounted. View Deal

Apple Watch Ultra: was $799 now $739 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra has a saving of $60 right now on Amazon and Best Buy . It’s the cheapest we’ve seen Apple’s biggest and toughest watch. The saving is across the Ultra with all of the different bands in stock, so if you had your eye on the trail loop or the alpine loop, you're in luck. View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

Stylish and comfortable to wear, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones offer the legendary noise cancellation that the brand is known for, along with excellent sound quality. It's all packaged in the same iconic look as the previous model. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review , we called the Editor's Choice 'phones a no-brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation for a cheaper price than the Bose 700. View Deal

Samsung 4K TV sale: deals from $377 @ Walmart

Walmart has a lot of inexpensive TV deals at the moment. As part of its Black Friday deals, it has multiple Samsung 4K TVs on sale from $377. The sale includes Samsung's entry-level Crystal line (from $377), QLEDs (from $447), and OLEDs (from $1,447). For instance, you can get the Samsung 50-inch Q60B 4K QLED TV on sale for $547 ($100 off), which is its lowest price ever. View Deal

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) w/ 2 free games: was $399 now $349 @ Meta

Yes, we're still mad they raised the price, but the Meta Quest 2 is simply the best VR headset out there. For a limited time you can get a new one at a discounted price with two free games (Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber) included. Meta and participating retailers are offering the 128GB model for $349 instead of $399, while the 256GB version is down to $429 from $499. In our Meta Quest 2 review , we called the Meta Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. Best Buy and Amazon offer the same deal. View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 7P/7X: $149 $89 @ SteelSeries

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P/7X is a versatile and comfortable gaming headset. It’s compatible with just about every gaming system out there, thanks to its USB-C wireless dongle, its USB-A adapter and its optional 3.5 mm cord. The 7X version also works with Microsoft’s idiosyncratic Xbox wireless protocol. The sound quality is good, and the elastic headband ensures a perfect fit. View Deal

10.9" iPad 2022: was $449 now $399 @ B&H Photo

Back on sale! Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, the 2022 iPad now features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. It's back on sale for $399 in Silver or Blue. By comparison, Amazon has it on sale for $444 ($5 off). View Deal

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $569 @ Best Buy

Back in stock! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review , we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It's good for gaming, though keep in mind you're stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate and there are no HDMI 2.1 ports. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. View Deal

Samsung 75" 4K TV: was $849 now $579 @ Best Buy

If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this Samsung set is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Note that it's an entry-level model, so you'll only get two HDMI ports and a 60Hz panel. Otherwise, it's a solid value. View Deal

MacBook Air (256GB/M1): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

Sure, it's the previous-gen machine, but the MacBook Air M1 is still one of the best laptops around. It features Apple's blazing fast 7-core M1 CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and this 256GB SSD. It's now on sale for $799, which is the cheapest it's been all year. By comparison, Best Buy has it for $999 . View Deal

MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon

Lowest Price! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review , we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,795 now $1,296 @ Amazon

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is $250 off in this deal at Amazon. This stunning television combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. View Deal

Home

Toy sale: deals from $6 @ Walmart

No Black Friday sale is complete without toy deals and Walmart is offering some of the best discounts. The retailer has Lego sets, Barbie figures, Hot Wheels tracks, and board games on sale from $6. For instance, you can get the Lego Disney Encanto Set on sale for $39 (pictured, $10 off). View Deal

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

This Ninja air fryer lets you fry and dehydrate foods to create quick snacks. The 4qt air fryer may not have a huge capacity, but it's extremely powerful. View Deal

Nespresso sale: deals from $111 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 40% off a wide range of Nespresso machines as part of its Black Friday sales. After discount, deals start from $111. Not sure which model to get? The Nespresso VertuoPlus is on sale for $111 (was $159). We named it the best Nespresso machine you can get because it makes both coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes from single/double espresso shots to 5-ounce and 8-once cups of coffee. It's designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo capsules only. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $274 now $179 @ Amazon

Save on this iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum on Amazon. One of our top performers, this robot vacuum will clean your floors well so you never have to lift a finger. With a runtime of 90 minutes, its 3-Stage Cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. It also has a full range of advanced sensors, and uses the app to customize cleaning schedules. View Deal

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer : was $449 now $249 @ Best Buy

The KitchenAid stand mixer comes with a five-quart capacity which is ideal for heavy mixtures, and up to nine dozen cookies. Its powerful 10 speeds can mix bake treats, and whip up a storm in less time. Plus, its bowl-lift design makes it easier to add ingredients, and it has three lock points for maximum stability. Designed to be easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe. You can even use this mixer for other culinary tasks if you purchase the different attachments to make pasta, burgers, ice cream and more. View Deal

Nectar: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar

Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. Nectar is taking 33% off sitewide, which is its best discount of the year. In our Nectar mattress review , we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it to be very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and also found it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its Black Friday deal — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $669 (was $999). Those prices beat last year's Black Friday flash sale. View Deal

Puffy Mattress: was $1,449 now $699 @ Puffy

Free $600 bedding set! The five-layer, memory foam Puffy Mattress is made to support back, stomach, side and combination sleepers. We named it the best memory foam mattress for spinal alignment. It has a cooling layer to dissipate body heat along with a dedicated support/foam layer to protect your spine and relieve pressure on your hips, back, and knees. You can also zip-off the stain-resistant cover to freshen it up every couple of months. After discount, the twin is on sale for $699 (was $1,449), whereas the queen costs $1,049 (was $1799). You also get free pillows, mattress protector, and sheet set ($600 value). View Deal