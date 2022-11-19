Read full article on original website
Related
longwoodlancers.com
Longwood Falls To SIUE 61-56 In JK54 Classic Finale
FARMVILLE, Va. – After a long weekend full of exciting college hoops action, the JK54 Classic is nearing its completion following Longwood's last matchup of the event against SIUE. Longwood fell in their final game of the weekend to SIUE by a score of 61-56. The game came down...
longwoodlancers.com
Dr. Megan Brown Announces 2023 Signing Class
FARMVILLE, Va.- Longwood softball head coach Dr. Megan Brown has announced that the team has officially signed its recruiting class of 2023. The Lancers have added six new faces to the program and are excited to welcome them to Farmville in the fall. The Lancers' class spans all the way...
Comments / 0