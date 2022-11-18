Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Lufax And SoFi: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Wall Street indices closed mixed on Friday with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closing in the red while the Dow ended the session higher. Investors and traders balanced the possibilities of a slower rate hike going further and strong retail earnings with concerns of COVID-19 lockdowns and protests in China. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention on Sunday evening:
Benzinga
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Lufax Holding
Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
NVIDIA: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NVIDIA NVDA. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share. On Wednesday, NVIDIA will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
Is The Stock Market Open On Black Friday?
On Thursday, Nov. 24, the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and U.S. bond markets were closed in observance of Thanksgiving. For Black Friday on Nov. 25, Wall Street and the bond markets will be open; however, the trading day will end early, with the stock market closing at 1 p.m. EST, and the bond market closing at 2 p.m. EST.
Benzinga
Dogecoin Shines As Bitcoin, Ethereum Muted — Chartist Says 'Break Above' This Level Presents 'Great Long Opportunity' For DOGE
The two-largest coins by market capitalization were subdued on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.1% to $835.1 billion.. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Celo (CELO) +28% $0.70. Dogecoin (DOGE) +9.9% $0.10. ImmutableX (IMX) +4.2% $0.44.
Benzinga
Burford Capital Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
GUERNSEY, the CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, has been notified of certain purchases of the bonds issued by Burford Capital Finance LLC (the "Company"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Burford, made by Hugh Steven Wilson, Burford's Chairman.
Earnings Preview: Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Anavex Life Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Anavex Life Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company...
Grid Dynamics Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Grid Dynamics Holdings's GDYN reported sales totaled $81.16 million. Despite a 49.5% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $6.66 million. Grid Dynamics Holdings collected $77.33 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $13.19 million loss. Why...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy HireQuest Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from HireQuest HQI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 6 cents per share. On Wednesday, HireQuest will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 6 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Did Daimler Miss A Trick By Not Buying Tesla? Analyst Says 'Worse Than Blockbuster Not Buying Netflix'
Tesla Inc. TSLA has emerged as the frontrunner in the global electric vehicle market, overcoming teething problems and a funding crunch in 2018 that nearly led to its bankruptcy. What Happened: In 2019. the company received a lifeline from German automaker Daimler, which has now renamed itself as Mercedes-Benz Group...
Benzinga
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. MGU (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.13 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022.
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Wallbox N.V. - WBX
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wallbox N.V. ("Wallbox" or the "Company") WBX. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.comor 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Wallbox and certain of its...
Dogecoin Surges Over 10 Cents — What's Next For The Memecoin?
At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.1035, a 28% jump in the last seven days. Dogecoin is still way off its all-time high of $0.737567, reached on May 8, 2021,. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD is soaring on Sunday. After rallying over 9% on Saturday, it traded above the 10-cent level on Sunday.
Benzinga
Logistics Company Purolator Partners With Best Buy
Purolator Inc, an integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider in Canada, has partnered with Best Buy Co Inc BBY to enhance its services to customers this holiday season. This arrangement allows Purolator customers to drop off and pick up packages at 101 Best Buy stores across Canada. And while...
Benzinga
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
LifeStance Health Gr LFST stock increased by 37.0% to $6.89 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. Apexigen APGN stock moved upwards by 36.76% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $62.9 million. Cosmos Holdings COSM stock rose 23.81% to $0.4....
Benzinga
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
ALLIED COPPER CORP. ("CPR") BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced. Effective at the open, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume. This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the...
Benzinga
RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces final valuation of RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the final valuation of the RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQJ. As announced earlier this year, the RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF will mature effective the close of business today, Friday, November 25, 2022. The final net asset value ("NAV") per unit of the ETF is as follows:
Credit Suisse Thinks Strength Across Segments Positions Deere In Spotlight
Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Deere & Company DE and raised the price target from $447 to $582. Deere's Q4'22 sales jumped 40% on an 81% increase in EPS. The Q4 beat was driven by strength across all segments. P&PA sales of...
Warner Music To Rally Around 17%? Plus This Analyst Predicts $223 For Equifax
Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Warner Music Group Corp. WMG from $31 to $38. Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Warner Music Group shares rose 1% to trade at $32.51 on Friday. RBC Capital raised the price target for MFA Financial, Inc....
Comments / 0