Winston-salem, NC

860wacb.com

South Carolina Woman Nabbed By Taylorsville Police

Taylorsville Police arrested a woman Tuesday on felony drug charges. 40-year old Jessica Marie Kelsey of Sumpter, South Carolina was taken into custody for felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen goods or property. Kelsey was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $25,000. She is scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 21st.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
CBS 17

2 men charged in 30-year-old NC cold case murder, robbery

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — Two men are facing charges in connection to a 1992 murder and robbery at a home in Statesville, according to the Statesville Police Department. Police Chief David Onley announced on August 4, 2022, that 50-year-old Reaco Wesley Burton and 54-year-old Sheldon Demetrius Summers would face several charges related to the shooting. […]
STATESVILLE, NC

