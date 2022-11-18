Taylorsville Police arrested a woman Tuesday on felony drug charges. 40-year old Jessica Marie Kelsey of Sumpter, South Carolina was taken into custody for felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen goods or property. Kelsey was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $25,000. She is scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 21st.

TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO