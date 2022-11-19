Read full article on original website
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo mutually terminates Man Utd contract
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo is released by Man Utd.
Newcastle's stance on signing Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Newcastle following his exit from Manchester United.
Gareth Southgate seeking 'dialogue' with FIFA following Harry Maguire decision
Gareth Southgate wants to meet with FIFA over concerns regarding decisions made in England's match with Iran.
Memphis Depay discusses Barcelona future amid renewed Man Utd links
Memphis Depay has admitted he could leave Barcelona after the World Cup.
Lionel Messi speaks out after Argentina lose to Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi has reacted to Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Why was Argentina's goals disallowed?
Argentina had three goals ruled out in their 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo eyeing Real Madrid return; West Ham to listen to Rice offers
Monday's transfer rumours include Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Anthony Gordon, Bernardo Silva & more.
Cristiano Ronaldo fined & handed Premier League ban
Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged by the FA after smashing a fan's phone in April
Pep Guardiola signs new contract with Manchester City
Manchester City have announced that Pep Guardiola has signed a new contract running until 2025.
Aurelien Tchouameni reveals truth behind Liverpool & PSG negotiations before Real Madrid move
Aurelien Tchouameni reveals the truth behind his negotiations with Liverpool & PSG before joining Real Madrid.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's two suitors; Bayern lead Thuram race
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Marcus Thuram and more.
Which clubs can afford to pay Cristiano Ronaldo's salary?
The clubs that could afford to pay Cristiano Ronaldo's estimated salary after his departure from Manchester United.
Could Cristiano Ronaldo join Lionel Messi at PSG?
Assessing whether Cristiano Ronaldo could join Lionel Messi at PSG following his release by Manchester United.
Cristiano Ronaldo insists he has 'nothing to prove' at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo insists he has nothing to prove at the World Cup.
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia: Player ratings as favourites stunned in opener
Match report and player ratings from Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia at the World Cup.
Vincent Kompany jokes he wouldn't take Cristiano Ronaldo at Burnley
Manchester City legend and Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has not held back when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo makes statement after being released by Man Utd
Cristiano Ronaldo makes statement after being released by Man Utd.
Tottenham offered rival goalkeepers in search for Hugo Lloris successor
Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to evaluate potential long-term replacements to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, with a number of Premier League stoppers on their radar, 90min understands.
Bournemouth to appoint Gary O'Neil as permanent boss instead of Marcelo Bielsa
Bournemouth are set to name Gary O'Neil as their manager on a permanent deal instead of former Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa, 90min understands.
Olivier Giroud ties Thierry Henry's all-time France scoring record
Olivier Giroud moved level with Thierry Henry on France's all-time scorers list after he scored twice in France's 4-1 win against Australia.
