photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Colorado stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Colorado last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Colorado, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 25 stocks that met the criteria in Colorado were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +0.8% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

You may also like: Counties with the lowest home prices in Colorado

Stacker

#25. SM Energy Co. (SM)

- Last week price change: -15.7% (-$6.44)

- Market cap: $4.3 billion

- Headquarters: Denver

- Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

Stacker

#24. Civitas Resources (CIVI)

- Last week price change: -15.2% (-$10.10)

- Market cap: $4.8 billion

- Headquarters: Denver

- Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

Stacker

#23. VF Corp. (VFC)

- Last week price change: -15.1% (-$5.02)

- Market cap: $11.0 billion

- Headquarters: Denver

- Sector: Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods

Stacker

#22. PDC Energy (PDCE)

- Last week price change: -14.8% (-$10.74)

- Market cap: $5.7 billion

- Headquarters: Denver

- Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

Stacker

#21. Antero Resources Corp. (AR)

- Last week price change: -7.6% (-$2.61)

- Market cap: $9.5 billion

- Headquarters: Denver

- Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

You may also like: Counties with the most renters in Colorado

Stacker

#20. Palantir Technologies Class A (PLTR)

- Last week price change: -7.2% (-$0.55)

- Market cap: $14.1 billion

- Headquarters: Denver

- Sector: Application Software

Stacker

#19. Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (PPC)

- Last week price change: -5.9% (-$1.54)

- Market cap: $5.8 billion

- Headquarters: Greeley

- Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats

Stacker

#18. Molson Coors Beverage Co. Class B (TAP)

- Last week price change: -5.6% (-$3.11)

- Market cap: $783.3 million

- Headquarters: Golden

- Sector: Brewers

Stacker

#17. Newmont Corp. (NEM)

- Last week price change: -4.7% (-$2.27)

- Market cap: $36.8 billion

- Headquarters: Greenwood Village

- Sector: Gold

Stacker

#16. Woodward (WWD)

- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$4.46)

- Market cap: $5.6 billion

- Headquarters: Fort Collins

- Sector: Aerospace & Defense

You may also like: Cities in Colorado with the most living in poverty

Stacker

#15. Ball Corp. (BALL)

- Last week price change: -4.0% (-$2.25)

- Market cap: $16.8 billion

- Headquarters: Westminster

- Sector: Metal & Glass Containers

Stacker

#14. Liberty Media Corp-Liberty SiriusXM Class C (LSXMK)

- Last week price change: -3.5% (-$1.48)

- Market cap: $22.0 billion

- Headquarters: Englewood

- Sector: Cable & Satellite

Stacker

#13. Liberty Media Corp-Liberty SiriusXM Class A (LSXMA)

- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$1.43)

- Market cap: $22.0 billion

- Headquarters: Englewood

- Sector: Cable & Satellite

Stacker

#12. Western Union Co. (WU)

- Last week price change: -3.2% (-$0.46)

- Market cap: $5.4 billion

- Headquarters: Denver

- Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services

Stacker

#11. Liberty Broadband Corp. Class A (LBRDA)

- Last week price change: -3.1% (-$2.84)

- Market cap: $12.9 billion

- Headquarters: Englewood

- Sector: Cable & Satellite

You may also like: A cultural rainbow gets results: A major civil rights moment in Colorado

Stacker

#10. Royal Gold (RGLD)

- Last week price change: -2.8% (-$3.17)

- Market cap: $7.3 billion

- Headquarters: Denver

- Sector: Gold

Stacker

#9. UDR (UDR)

- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$1.11)

- Market cap: $13.0 billion

- Headquarters: Highlands Ranch

- Sector: Residential REITs

Stacker

#8. Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDK)

- Last week price change: -2.7% (-$2.43)

- Market cap: $12.9 billion

- Headquarters: Englewood

- Sector: Cable & Satellite

Stacker

#7. Liberty Media Corp-Liberty Braves (BATRK)

- Last week price change: -2.2% (-$0.74)

- Market cap: $22.0 billion

- Headquarters: Englewood

- Sector: Movies & Entertainment

Stacker

#6. Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC)

- Last week price change: -2.0% (-$0.76)

- Market cap: $5.5 billion

- Headquarters: Denver

- Sector: Residential REITs

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in Colorado

Stacker

#5. DaVita (DVA)

- Last week price change: +0.0% (+$0.00)

- Market cap: $6.7 billion

- Headquarters: Denver

- Sector: Health Care Services

Stacker

#4. Arrow Electronics (ARW)

- Last week price change: +0.0% (+$0.03)

- Market cap: $6.6 billion

- Headquarters: Englewood

- Sector: Technology Distributors

Stacker

#3. Liberty Media Corp-Liberty Formula One Class A (FWONA)

- Last week price change: +0.3% (+$0.18)

- Market cap: $22.0 billion

- Headquarters: Englewood

- Sector: Movies & Entertainment

Stacker

#2. Liberty Media Corp-Liberty Formula One Class C (FWONK)

- Last week price change: +0.7% (+$0.43)

- Market cap: $22.0 billion

- Headquarters: Englewood

- Sector: Movies & Entertainment

Stacker

#1. Vail Resorts (MTN)

- Last week price change: +0.8% (+$2.13)

- Market cap: $10.4 billion

- Headquarters: Broomfield

- Sector: Leisure Facilities

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Colorado