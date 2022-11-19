ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WTOK-TV

Deion Sanders discusses preparations for SWAC championship game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State has its eyes on another SWAC Championship after defeating Alcorn State Saturday to move to 11-0 for the first time in school history. Tigers Head Coach Deion Sanders addressed the media this morning to discuss how JSU is preparing for the championship game without yet knowing its opponent.
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Ragin, Hunter Earn Weekly SWAC Football Honors

DE Ragin (6-5, 230; Grad Student; Collierville, Tenn.) was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week after recording five tackles, one forced fumble, a career-high 3.0 sacks, and a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss in the Tigers' 24-13 win. Ragin contributed three of Jackson State's seven sacks as the defense limited Alcorn State to 251 total yards and only 4-of-17 on third-down conversions.
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Hunter Named BOXTOROW National Player Of The Week

Jackson State football WR/ CB Travis Hunter was named BOXTOROW National Player Of The Week for his performance in the Tigers' 24-13 win at Alcorn Saturday. Hunter returned a second-quarter interception 44 yards for a touchdown and made a 19-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to power JSU football to its first 11-0 regular season in program history and second consecutive 8-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference record.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Raymond native Jordan Marshall scored 40 points on Saturday

Raymond, Mississippi native Jordan Marshall helped Belhaven to an 80-72 win over Spalding on Saturday. Marshall scored 40 points and was named as the Collegiate Conference of the South Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Belhaven will play again on Tuesday when they host the University of Dallas at...
RAYMOND, MS
gojsutigers.com

Big games from Young and Evans not enough for Jackson State

LITTLE ROCK, AR --Trace Young scored 24 points and Ken Evans added 20, but the Jackson State men's basketball team fell to the Little Rock Trojans 94-91 on the road Sunday. The Tigers (0-3) had four players score in double figures, led by Young, who had 24 points. Evans tacked on 20 points, six rebounds and two steals and Jamarcus Jones helped out with 12 points and eight rebounds off of the bench.
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Miller Jr. Finalist For Buck Buchanan Award

Jackson State University football linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. has been named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in FCS Football. The Buchanan Award, first presented in 1995 and in its 28th season, is named for legendary defensive lineman Junious "Buck" Buchanan, who starred at Grambling State as part of his Hall of Fame career. Past recipients include Dexter Coakley, Rashean Mathis, Jared Allen and Arthur Moats.
JACKSON, MS
KTLO

Little Rock knocks off Jackson State

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Myron Gardner’s 23 points helped Little Rock defeat Jackson State 94-91 on Sunday night. Gardner had nine rebounds for the Trojans (2-3). D.J. Smith added 18 points while shooting 6 of 13 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and they also had five assists. Deantoni Gordon shot 7 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding six rebounds.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
gojsutigers.com

Game Preview: Jackson State vs. Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Jackson State men's basketball team makes the trip to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan for the second game in the Indiana Hoosier Classic. JSU is coming off a 91-94 loss to Arkansas- Little Rock this past Sunday. The Tigers had four players score double...
ANN ARBOR, MI
gojsutigers.com

Hunter Named Finalist For Jerry Rice Award As Top FCS Freshman

The accolades continue to roll in for Jackson State University football player Travis Hunter as he was named a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman player in FCS Football. Hunter (6-1, 165; Freshman; Suwanee, Ga.) will look to join teammate QB Shedeur Sanders as Rice Award...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

JSU posts 1st-ever unbeaten football season

LORMAN, Miss. (WDAM) - Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter returned an interception for an early score and caught a 19-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that clinched Jackson State University’s 24-13 victory over archrival Alcorn State University Saturday. With the win, JSU (11-0, 8-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) clinched the...
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Report: Jackson State HC Deion Sanders has had talks with two schools

Deion Sanders appears to have the opportunity to jump to a larger program if he wants it, according to a report. Sanders has been in contact with Colorado and South Florida, according to Carl Reed of 247Sports. Though neither of the programs boasts top-tier status, either would be a step up from Jackson State. Colorado could offer Sanders the level of Power 5 resources he likely would be looking for in a school.
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Sanders Finalist For Walter Payton Award

Jackson State football QB Shedeur Sanders has been named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award as the top player in FCS Football. The Payton Award, which was first presented in 1987 and now in its 36th season, is named for legendary running back Walter Payton, who starred at Jackson State as part of his Hall of Fame career. Affectionately known as the Heisman of the FCS, its past recipients include Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp, and Trey Lance.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Gators are calling for support on Friday night. Let’s pack the stands

Only four teams remain in the 5A state football championship series – and the Vicksburg Gators is one of them! This Friday, Nov. 25, the Vicksburg High School varsity football team will play in round 3 of the state playoff series. The Vicksburg Warren School District is calling all fans to attend the game this Friday.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for fatal shooting during Yazoo County dice game

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An arrest was made in connection to the fatal shooting that happened on Sunday, November 20 in Yazoo County. Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann said 25-year-old Johnny Lee House, of Camden, was arrested on Monday, November 21. House was charged with murder in connection to the death of Christopher […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS

