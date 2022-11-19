Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders discusses preparations for SWAC championship game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State has its eyes on another SWAC Championship after defeating Alcorn State Saturday to move to 11-0 for the first time in school history. Tigers Head Coach Deion Sanders addressed the media this morning to discuss how JSU is preparing for the championship game without yet knowing its opponent.
Deion Sanders, Jackson State Bests Eddie Robinson, Grambling's Early SWAC Record
Coach Prime has done what even Coach Robinson couldn't do in his first-three seasons in the SWAC.
Ragin, Hunter Earn Weekly SWAC Football Honors
DE Ragin (6-5, 230; Grad Student; Collierville, Tenn.) was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week after recording five tackles, one forced fumble, a career-high 3.0 sacks, and a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss in the Tigers' 24-13 win. Ragin contributed three of Jackson State's seven sacks as the defense limited Alcorn State to 251 total yards and only 4-of-17 on third-down conversions.
Hunter Named BOXTOROW National Player Of The Week
Jackson State football WR/ CB Travis Hunter was named BOXTOROW National Player Of The Week for his performance in the Tigers' 24-13 win at Alcorn Saturday. Hunter returned a second-quarter interception 44 yards for a touchdown and made a 19-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to power JSU football to its first 11-0 regular season in program history and second consecutive 8-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference record.
Raymond native Jordan Marshall scored 40 points on Saturday
Raymond, Mississippi native Jordan Marshall helped Belhaven to an 80-72 win over Spalding on Saturday. Marshall scored 40 points and was named as the Collegiate Conference of the South Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Belhaven will play again on Tuesday when they host the University of Dallas at...
Big games from Young and Evans not enough for Jackson State
LITTLE ROCK, AR --Trace Young scored 24 points and Ken Evans added 20, but the Jackson State men's basketball team fell to the Little Rock Trojans 94-91 on the road Sunday. The Tigers (0-3) had four players score in double figures, led by Young, who had 24 points. Evans tacked on 20 points, six rebounds and two steals and Jamarcus Jones helped out with 12 points and eight rebounds off of the bench.
Miller Jr. Finalist For Buck Buchanan Award
Jackson State University football linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. has been named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in FCS Football. The Buchanan Award, first presented in 1995 and in its 28th season, is named for legendary defensive lineman Junious "Buck" Buchanan, who starred at Grambling State as part of his Hall of Fame career. Past recipients include Dexter Coakley, Rashean Mathis, Jared Allen and Arthur Moats.
MHSAA 6A South Championship: Brandon at Ocean Springs at a glance
JACKSON — Only four teams remain in each class in the 2022 MHSAA Football Playoffs as we head into the semifinal round this weekend. Today, we'll break down the 6A South matchup between preseason No. 1 Brandon and current No. 1 Ocean Springs. Brandon BulldogsRecord: 11-1Head coach: Sam Williams ...
Little Rock knocks off Jackson State
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Myron Gardner’s 23 points helped Little Rock defeat Jackson State 94-91 on Sunday night. Gardner had nine rebounds for the Trojans (2-3). D.J. Smith added 18 points while shooting 6 of 13 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and they also had five assists. Deantoni Gordon shot 7 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding six rebounds.
Game Preview: Jackson State vs. Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Jackson State men's basketball team makes the trip to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan for the second game in the Indiana Hoosier Classic. JSU is coming off a 91-94 loss to Arkansas- Little Rock this past Sunday. The Tigers had four players score double...
Hunter Named Finalist For Jerry Rice Award As Top FCS Freshman
The accolades continue to roll in for Jackson State University football player Travis Hunter as he was named a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman player in FCS Football. Hunter (6-1, 165; Freshman; Suwanee, Ga.) will look to join teammate QB Shedeur Sanders as Rice Award...
Overshadowed Michigan measures step forward vs. Jackson State
Right now, the Michigan men’s basketball team might be thankful there is so much attention on the school’s unbeaten football
JSU posts 1st-ever unbeaten football season
LORMAN, Miss. (WDAM) - Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter returned an interception for an early score and caught a 19-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that clinched Jackson State University’s 24-13 victory over archrival Alcorn State University Saturday. With the win, JSU (11-0, 8-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) clinched the...
Report: Jackson State HC Deion Sanders has had talks with two schools
Deion Sanders appears to have the opportunity to jump to a larger program if he wants it, according to a report. Sanders has been in contact with Colorado and South Florida, according to Carl Reed of 247Sports. Though neither of the programs boasts top-tier status, either would be a step up from Jackson State. Colorado could offer Sanders the level of Power 5 resources he likely would be looking for in a school.
Sanders Finalist For Walter Payton Award
Jackson State football QB Shedeur Sanders has been named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award as the top player in FCS Football. The Payton Award, which was first presented in 1987 and now in its 36th season, is named for legendary running back Walter Payton, who starred at Jackson State as part of his Hall of Fame career. Affectionately known as the Heisman of the FCS, its past recipients include Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp, and Trey Lance.
Deion Sanders coaching rumors: Coach Prime reportedly 'in talks' with 2 FBS programs about jobs
Jackson State head coach, Coach Prime, is “in talks” with Colorado and USF about the available head coaching positions for both programs respectively, according to a report from college football analyst Carl Reed. This should not come as a surprise given just how much success Prime has had...
How to watch Little Rock vs. Jackson State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: Jackson State 0-2; Little Rock 1-3 The Little Rock Trojans will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Jackson State Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Jack Stephens Center. Little Rock is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
Gators are calling for support on Friday night. Let’s pack the stands
Only four teams remain in the 5A state football championship series – and the Vicksburg Gators is one of them! This Friday, Nov. 25, the Vicksburg High School varsity football team will play in round 3 of the state playoff series. The Vicksburg Warren School District is calling all fans to attend the game this Friday.
COACH DOUG GOODWIN, JACKSON PREP DEFEAT THREE-TIME DEFENDING STATE CHAMPION MRA FOR MAIS CLASS 6A STATE TITLE 21-14
Photos by Chris Todd, Robert Smith, Brad Bridges and Brandon Jackson. Alabama High School Hall of Fame coach Doug Goodwin arrived at Jackson Prep earlier this year and his goal was to win a state championship for the Patriots. Consider it done. Jackson Prep senior quarterback Paxton Thompson completed two...
Man arrested for fatal shooting during Yazoo County dice game
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An arrest was made in connection to the fatal shooting that happened on Sunday, November 20 in Yazoo County. Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann said 25-year-old Johnny Lee House, of Camden, was arrested on Monday, November 21. House was charged with murder in connection to the death of Christopher […]
