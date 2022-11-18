Read full article on original website
POLK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS REAPPOINT COMMISSIONERS JOAN LEE AND GARY WILLHITE AS POLK COUNTY’S MCIT VOTING DELGATE AND ALTERNATE
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met inside the Polk County Government Center on Tuesday morning. The board began the meeting by Designating the MCIT Voting Delegate and Alternate. Polk County Administrator Chuck Whiting explained that the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust would be held on Monday, December 5, at 4:00 p.m. with an election for one seat on the MCIT Board of Directors. The current members were Commissioners Joan Lee and Gary Willhite. Commissioner Warren Strandell proposed they reelect both Lee and Willhite. However, Willhite recommended appointing Mark Holy and Warren Strandell. After much discussion, the board chose to reappoint Joan Lee as the Delegate for the Board of Directors and, due to him completing his application before the meeting, decided to appoint Gary Willhite as the Alternate Delegate for the board. They also made a motion to support him as a candidate for the open seat on the MCIT Board of Directors. Willhite was honored by the support of his fellow commissioners and told us about his interest in running for the MCIT’s Board of Directors. “They’re a board I’ve been interested in for a couple of years. In fact, I interviewed for a position last January, and now another position is open now at the end of the year,” Commissioner Gary Willhite explained. “I have submitted my application and am looking forward to an interview within the next three or four weeks.” Willhite explained that after the interviews, the counties will vote at their meeting on December 5. The board approved the appointments unanimously.
CHEDA TO HIRE FIRE CHIEF TIM FROEBER TO HELP WITH HOUSING INSPECTIONS AND REPORTS
The Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) met on Monday for a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Valley Technology Park. After the Call to Order, the meeting began with the board approving their meeting minutes from their last meetings on October 11, 27, and November 3, which it did unanimously.
CROOKSTON DEVELOPMENT POLICY & REVIEW COMMITTEE REELECTS RYAN PALM AS CHAIRPERSON
The Crookston Development Policy & Review Committee met in the City Hall Conference Hall on Monday morning. The meeting began with the committee discussing a review of their IRP loan applications. Finance Director Ryan Lindtwed reported that the application was outdated and had to be changed after certain laws had changed and the federal government had added different initiatives.
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 23, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Lions from November 21-23 and the 25, with the Home Delivered Meals Board delivering the meal on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24. Grand Forks City services such as refuse collection will not take place on Thursday, November 24. Regular Thursday...
CROOKSTON VISITOR’S BUREAU WILL BE HOSPITALITY GROUP FOR MARCH HOCKEY TOURNAMENTS
The Crookston Visitor’s Bureau held its monthly meeting on Thursday, November 17. The regular agenda items included approving the minutes from the previous month’s meeting, the treasurers’ report/bills payable, lodging tax comparison per month and activities report from the interim tourism coordinator, Nell DeBoer were discussed and approved.
GRAND FORKS CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING
Most of the Grand Forks city offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, in observance of Thanksgiving. Regular City business will not be conducted on that day. However, emergency police and fire services will continue to operate as scheduled. City services such as refuse collection will not take...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 23, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Matthew James Storbakken, 40, of Crookston, for Trespassing and Refusing to Depart. Diana Obregon, 62, of East Grand Forks, for 4th-Degree DUI. Dustin Edward Joshua Klooz, 36, no address provided, for 4th-Degree DUI. Jennifer Ann Evenson, 39, of Grand Forks, for...
NORTHERN LIGHTS MINISTRY COLLABORATIVE CELEBRATE THE ORDINATION FOR RUTH SANDERS FOR FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
On Saturday, November 19, 2022, a joyous celebration of ordination for Ruth Sanders was held at First Presbyterian Church in Crookston, MN. The joy was shared by not just one church but three churches who have joined together to form the Northern Lights Ministry Collaborative. In 2015, Trinity Lutheran Church...
FOSSTON/BAGLEY/CROOKSTON GIRLS SWIM TEAM HANDS OUT AWARDS
TEAM AWARDS – — Most Valuable Swimmer – Chloe Boll (Crookston) Leadership Award – Mackenzie Aamoth (Crookston) Crookston letter-winners – Mackenzie Aamoth, Chloe Boll, Evie Gunderson.
Jeffery Hegg – Obit
Jeffery S. Hegg, 65, Fertile, MN, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his residence. Jeffery Scott Hegg was born on December 23, 1956, to Harvey and Lorraine (Bennen) Hegg in Crookston, MN. Jeff graduated from Fertile Beltrami High School in 1975. Jeff was a selfless man, always willing...
CROOKSTON’S ETHAN BOLL AND EGF’S CALEB ZEJDLIK ON MN FOOTBALL ALL-STAR TEAM
Crookston Pirate High School’s Ethan Boll and East Grand Forks’ Caleb Zejdlik have been named to the Minnesota High School Coaches Association and Minnesota Viking 2022 All-Star Football game. The game is for seniors and will be held on December 10 at 6:00 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
SPORTS FEEVER – November 24, 2022
SPORTS FEEVER – Written by Chris Fee (chrisjfee@yahoo.com) Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at KROX! I hope you enjoy time with family and/or friends. I am thankful for the following things. My wife Tiffany. She is the rock of our family. She is a great mom, great wife,...
Athlete of the Week – Brekken Tull
This week’s Athlete of the Week is Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey player Brekken Tull. The junior has gotten off to an explosive start tallying a total of three goals and five assists to lead Crookston to a 3-0 record. In her most recent performance against Fort Frances this past weekend, Brekken scored twice as the Pirates picked up a 4-0 win.
