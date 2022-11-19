ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bowdoin.edu

Women's Squash Makes Season Debut, Earns Sunday Win at Wesleyan

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. - The Bowdoin College women's squash team, ranked 16th to start the 2022-23 season, earned its first win of the season on Sunday in a 7-2 triumph against Wesleyan following a 9-0 setback to Trinity on Saturday. Bowdoin stands at 1-1 on the young campaign following the results.
BRUNSWICK, ME
bowdoin.edu

Men's Squash Opens Season With Split in Connecticut

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – The Bowdoin College men's squash team split a pair of matches in Connecticut this weekend to open their 2022-23 campaign. The Polar Bears lost to Trinity 8-1 before defeating Wesleyan 7-2 and are currently ranked 21st nationally. Weekend Highlights. Jack Winston had a phenomenal weekend, winning...
BRUNSWICK, ME
bowdoin.edu

Bowdoin College Joins 20 Colleges and Universities Nationwide in Official Launch of the Transfer Scholars Network

Managed by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program, TSN connects almost 400 high-achieving community college transfers to the nation’s top four-year institutions. Bowdoin College has partnered with the Transfer Scholars Network (TSN), dedicated to expanding community college transfers to the nation’s highly selective colleges and universities. Led by...
bowdoin.edu

Bowdoin Gets a Shout-Out for its Student Voting Efforts

Recently Civic Nation ranked Bowdoin among the top 400 most engaged campuses around the country as part of its ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. The challenge is a national competition designed to encourage colleges and universities to "help students form the habits of active and informed citizenship, make democratic participation a core value on their campus, and cultivate generations of engaged citizens who are essential to a healthy democracy."
BRUNSWICK, ME
bowdoin.edu

Museum of Art’s “Antiquity and America” and How Eighteenth- and Nineteenth-Century Americans of All Races, Classes, and Genders Looked to the Ancient Mediterranean for Inspiration

The Bowdoin College Museum of Art exhibition, Antiquity & America: The Ancient Mediterranean in the United States, uncovers a new history of curious and related phenomenon: the intensity and passion with which Mediterranean antiquities have long been collected by Americans, and the prominent role the ancient Mediterranean has played in the history of American cultural and political life.
BRUNSWICK, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy