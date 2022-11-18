The Wichita Board of Education plans to pay a new superintendent between $300,000 and $325,000 a year. The board voted unanimously Monday to set the proposed salary range, as well as a rough timeline for the upcoming search. Consultants also hinted that this search process would be more open than the previous one, after which the Kansas Attorney General ruled that the Wichita board had violated the open meetings law.

WICHITA, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO