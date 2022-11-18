Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmuw.org
Wichita school board sets salary range and timeline for superintendent search
The Wichita Board of Education plans to pay a new superintendent between $300,000 and $325,000 a year. The board voted unanimously Monday to set the proposed salary range, as well as a rough timeline for the upcoming search. Consultants also hinted that this search process would be more open than the previous one, after which the Kansas Attorney General ruled that the Wichita board had violated the open meetings law.
KAKE TV
How one decision marked the beginning of the end for KMH after 126 years of serving Wichita's children and seniors
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - 126 years. That's how long the Kansas Masonic Home at Maple and Seneca has been serving those in need. But after all these years, choices made just seven years ago marked the beginning of the end. To some, KMH might just be the weird "little castle"...
KAKE TV
Kenny Chesney to perform in Wichita
Country music star Kenny Chesney is bringing his "I Go Back" tour to Wichita next spring. INTRUST Bank Arena announced Monday morning that Chesney's tour with Kelsea Ballerini will stop in Wichita on March 30, 2023. Ticket go on sale December 2.
City of Wichita HR director Bezruki to retire in December amid police accusations
A city spokesperson said Bezruki, 65, has planned to retire for several years, and that the timing of his departure is not related to allegations of an improper relationship with the police union.
KWCH.com
Former WPD chief announces intent to sue Wichita
The former chief of police for Wichita joins the deputy chiefs who announced their plans to sue the city last month. Before you head out to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, you may want to get tested to make sure you're not spreading germs with your holiday cheer. Southwestern College to...
KAKE TV
Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Gaige Patrick
Teenager Gaige Patrick was reported missing on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. According to advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved, he was last seen on North Litchfield Street – an area close to 21st and Amidon in northwest Wichita. GAIGE PATRICK. Missing...
City of Hutchinson employee, local insurance agent honored by Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual Minority and Women Business Awards Luncheon last week at the Hotel Topeka at City Center. The awards luncheon recognized 12 companies, three individuals, and one corporation from across the...
New-to-Wichita franchise is having a soft opening at NewMarket Square this week
There’s a new-to-Wichita franchise that’s having a soft opening at NewMarket Square this week. The franchisee already is known in a related business with another store.
KWCH.com
10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard earlier this week. He soon found out, it was something much bigger. Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Kansas Masonic Home residents have 6 weeks to move
The senior citizens who live at the Kansas Masonic Home must find new homes by the end of the year.
kmuw.org
Stan Bergkamp on 'Loopie' and making a difference in the world
In addition to being a former Peace Corps volunteer and a farmer, Stan Bergkamp has been a chemistry and physics teacher at Maize High School in Maize, Kansas, for nearly 30 years. In 2005 he was honored with the national Milken Educator Award for furthering excellence in education. And in 2018 Bergkamp started a solar energy project that has been saving the Maize School District more than $30,000 a year in energy costs.
KWCH.com
Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
KWCH.com
1 man flown to Wichita hospital, another arrested after Garden City shooting
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one man injured and led to the arrest of another. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Garden City PD officers responded to the report of a person with a gunshot wound at St. Catherine Hospital. When officers arrived, they learned a 20-year-old man brought the wounded man to the hospital. The investigation led to the arrest of the 20-year-old, David Oliver, of Garden City.
kmuw.org
Former Wichita Police Chief joining lawsuit against city
Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay filed a notice of his intent to join a lawsuit filed by his executive team against the city. The lawsuit was filed earlier this year. It alleges the city manager and human resources office interfered in officer discipline and then later blamed the executive team and Ramsay for a lack of discipline in the department.
KWCH.com
Wichita non-profit seeks to ease the transition as KMH prepares to close
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The sprawling KMH Senior Living campus is a long-time staple in Wichita’s Delano neighborhood. Now, its future is uncertain after it surprised many people by announcing Friday that its doors would close at the end of the year. It leaves the seniors living there and...
How a Kansas ghost town got its name
Tucked away in Butler County, not far from a bend in the Little Walnut River, lies the ghost town of Boder.
KAKE TV
Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
Update: Abducted girl found safe in Oklahoma, suspect in custody
The Wichita Police Department says the 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night has been found safe and that the suspect is in custody.
Comments / 1