Australia 30-10 Samoa: Rugby League World Cup final – as it happened

Here is the report again. Congratulations to the Kangaroos, and the Jilllaroos, and to England’s wheelchair team, all crowned Rugby League World Cup winners in the past 24 hours.

Australia's James Tedesco (centre) with the men's trophy, Australia's Kezie Apps (right) with the women's trophy and England's Tom Halliwell with the wheelchair trophy. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA

Thank you for reading, and thanks to all of who you emailed to let me know where on the planet you are. I’ll be back shortly for Ireland v Australia in that other type of rugby, which kicks off in under two hours. Join me!

Matt Parish, the Samoa coach, speaks: “Disappointed with the result but couldn’t be prouder of the effort, of their commitment to the cause. They played against a champion team tonight. They were just too good, we just ran out of troops in the end.

“We couldn’t quite get close enough to put pressure on them throughout the game … but as I said I’m really proud of this group. It’s been a fantastic journey … I’d just like to thank all the Samoans around the world who’ve supported this team. We’re so humbled and proud to be part of this Samoan team. To have so much support around the world has been incredible … I’m so touched to be part of this team.”

Aaron Bower’s match report is here:

The Australian coach Mal Meninga has a chat with the BBC: “It’s fantastic … it’s one of those games … the first half was exceptional. Second-half we scrambled well defensively, one man down. That’s the mark of a great footy team, committed to each other. You know, really happy for the boys.

“Tedesco was everywhere … he led the side really well through the week … the way he trained, and his talks, were exceptional.

“It’s a mark of the people they are. They’re really committed to each other … humility and respect … they responded really well. I thought they brought their best game tonight … it’s a tough tournament and fatigue starts to kick in but they’ve been rewarded for effort tonight.”

James Tedesco speaks: “It’s pretty unbelievable. We came over here six, seven weeks ago with this group of blokes and built a close bond … it’s so special represent our country … it’s a really proud moment, at the moment.

“We formed a close bond on and off the field … it’s important to build that connection … we wanted to work hard for each other, and we showed that tonight.

“It’s very special to put this jersey on and represent my family and friends. I know they’re watching, so shout out to them. It’s unbelievable, it’s an unbelievable feeling.

“We got better and better … and this was probably our best performance.”

Australia's Josh Addo-Carr (left) and James Tedesco celebrate with the trophy after victory in the Rugby League World Cup final. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA

Full-time! The Kangaroos are champions! Australia 30-10 Samoa

The relentless Kangaroos are, entirely deservedly, named the Rugby League World Cup winners once again. Samoa gave it 100%, and maybe more, but Mal Meninga’s side just had too much in defence and attack.

It’s double joy for Australia after the Jillaroos won their final earlier on.

Try! 79 min: Australia 30-10 Samoa (Mitchell)

All over. I mean, it already was. A fantastic fizzing pass off his right hand by Cleary sets up the final try of the match.

Australia's Latrell Mitchell scores his side's fifth try. Photograph: Tim Goode/AAP

78 min: Jonathan Davies, who is on commentary duty, names the Kangaroos captain, James Tedesco, the player of the match. It has been an all-round quality performance from the No 1. Tedesco’s finest.

We have an ‘intruder’ on the pitch. A streaker, I think. But they’re not showing it of course.

77 min: Samoa work through their latest set and move towards the Aussie line … Luai sets up Leniu, the replacement, but he is hauled down by this relentless Kangaroos defence.

75 min: Tedesco again makes inroads for Australia to within striking distance of the line … Addo Carr then wants it on the left wing but an attempted grubber kick is off the mark. Still, Australia lead by 16 points with just five minutes to play.

Try! 70 min: Australia 26-10 Samoa (Crichton)

A superb interception by the Samoan Stephen Crichton on the Australian left … and he’s in at the corner! The conversion attempt comes back off the post.

Samoa's Stephen Crichton scores his side's second try of the game. Photograph: David Davies/PA

Try! 68 min: Australia 24-6 Samoa (Tedesco)

Lovely, lovely try. A set training ground move that is beautifully worked, with Munster involved and Tedesco rushing into space and over the line. Australia are the champions … again.

Australia's James Tedesco scores a try, his second of the game. Photograph: Jon Super/AP

66 min: Cleary puts up a bomb close to the Samoa try-line after Australia work through their latest set. Luai claims it. Australia continue to push.

63 min: It certainly looks like Australia are the better conditioned of the two sides, and they should turn the screw in the final quarter. But could Samoa get another try and place a little doubt in Kangaroos’ minds?

Try! 61 min: Australia 20-6 Samoa (To'o)

And there it is! A lovely run by Jarome Luai sets up the chance for To’o to run and dive in at the corner. Brilliant conversion by Stephen Crichton from a tight angle.

Samoa’s Brian To’o scores a try. Photograph: Rui Vieira/AP

Which he’s rather pleased about. Photograph: David Davies/PA

60 min: It would be nice for Samoa to get on the board. Even if it looks like the game has gone …

59 min: Another try for Australia? Addo Carr jinks through and then kicks inside. Crichton tries to touch it down but did he knock it on? Yes he did. No try.

57 min: Crichton is back on from the bin. We are back to 13-a-side.

56 min: The sin-bin for Crichton is nearly over … and yet it’s Australia, still a man down, threatening to extend their lead at the opponent’s end of the field.

Try! 53 min: Australia 20-0 Samoa

A stunning steal by Munster sets up the latest Australia attack. Cameron Murray runs a good line and nabs a pass, diving over and celebrating demonstratively. This is looking all but over with nearly 30 minutes to go. Cleary converts.

Australia’s Cameron Murray scores their fourth try. Photograph: Jon Super/AP

Then celebrates. Photograph: Jon Super/AP

52 min: “Saying hi from Australia’s most southern municipality (county) the Huon Valley, from the Apple Isle in the great state of Tasmania,” emails Scott Dufty.

“Great to be up 14-0 at half time, hoping we can go on and retain the trophy!”

Ah, beautiful Tasmania, AKA the South Island. It’s looking good for the Kangaroos, Scott …

50 min: Australia’s defence holds firm after another frantic set by Samoa. There is just no way through – yet. Can Samoa make their numerical advantage count before the end of the 10 minutes?

5.11pm GMT

48 min: Samoa are in on the left corner, Taylan May touches down … but it was a forward pass. However, a fumble by Australia gives Samoa another set close to the Kangaroos’ try-line.

Yellow card for Australia! Crichton

It was an odd one: After a knock-on by Australia, Harris-Tavita lunged towards Angus Crichton, who raised his elbow into the Samoan’s face.

47 min: Harris-Tavita is still down. I think this is a red card. But the referee is waiting for the treatment to the player to end.

47 min: Harris-Tavita goes crashing to the deck after taking an elbow in the face from Crichton. This could be a red card. It’s at least a yellow.

43 min: Samoa ask the question down their left wing after some fast hands sends Taylan May haring down the field into space out wide. Two, three Aussie defenders are there to smash the runner into touch. There is a bit of celebration from Australia after another strong bit of defending.

41 min: Samoa fluff their first possession of the second half with a knock-on. They need to be more precise than that …

Second half kick-off!

Here we go.

Can Samoa successfully search for the heroes inside themselves?

Here come the players for the second half.

HT reading:

Half-time! Australia 14-0 Samoa

“Clinical,” is Jonathan Edwards’ assessment of Australia on the BBC, which seems fair. Samoa need to find something remarkable after the break if they are going to make a game of this.

39 min: Mitchell is triple-tackled out on the Australia left wing. Tedesco then has a dart from a central position. Samoa get hands on it but they are forced back over the try-line …

4.43pm GMT

38 min: The Kangaroos are threatening the try-line, rather than Samoa threatening to cause any problems at the other end.

36 min: Now it’s Tedesco probing for an opening just a few metres from the Samoa line. Suaali’i goes down and claims a low grubber kick, bravely, taking a bit of a knock on the head in the process. Now, can Samoa trouble the scorers before the half-time whistle?

34 min: Taylan May finds a yard of space on the Samoa left after the ball is sent through the hands and he roars down the wing. A fine covering tackle by Tedesco snuffs out the danger.

4.36pm GMT

Try! 30 min: Australia 14-0 Samoa (Martin)

Liam Martin is unstoppable from short range as Australia attack across the length of the field, following an error by Samoa as they neared the try-line. Martin has a couple of Samoans on hand to try and smash him backwards and repel him from the try-line but it’s no use. The referee has a look at the replay, and is happy.

Australia's Liam Martin scores his side's third try of the game. Photograph: David Davies/PA

28 min: Luai puts a kick up after Samoa work towards the try-line … there is a decisive intervention by Addo-Carr, who stops what looks to be a try-scoring pass out to the right. But he does give Samoa another set and they are held up over the try-line! Positive signs for Parish’s team but they need to get on the board.

4.28pm GMT

24 min: Australia attack again … and it looks like Mitchell, the No 8, is over again, with a massively powerful run, smashing into contact, hitting the pitch, and reaching over the try-line. But he knocks it on!

How do Samoa break out of this? They’ve been on the back foot for 15 minutes now.

20 min: “Kiwi living in Broome, WA so don’t really care who wins but really hope for a tight contest,” emails Kelly George.

Australia are certainly in the ascendancy now … Samoa need to get on the board if they are going to make this a contest. But the Kangaroos have a bit of a stranglehold right now.

Try! 18 min: Australia 10-0 Samoa (Tedesco)

Fantastic bit of skill from Addo Carr to break the Samoa line, he spots a gap, and zips through it … then he has a simple task to offload to Tedesco on his inside, and the Kangaroos captain sprints over. That was slack defence from Samoa in truth but they aren’t out of this yet … Cleary adds the conversion.

Australia’s James Tedesco scores their second try. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images/Reuters

Tedesco celebrates his try with teammates. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images/Reuters

Try! 14 min: Australia 4-0 Samoa (Mitchell)

Stunning finish. Latrell Mitchell bounces off a tackler on the left wing and flops over for the first try after Milford is caught napping (very slightly) in defence for Samoa. After a fantastic first 10 for Samoa, they let Australia down to their end of the pitch once, and have paid the price.

“Just brilliant, basic rugby league,” says Jonathan Davies.

The conversion attempt by Nathan Cleary comes up short.

Latrell Mitchell of Australia breaks past Josh Suaali’i of Samoa on the way to scoring his side’s first try. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

12 min : “I have lived in Australia and Samoa my whole youth but my heart is with Samoa,” emails Anja Hansen. “GO SAMOA!!!!”

11 min: Hunt tries a cute little kick in behind from within inches of the try-line but Samoa deal with it.

10 min: Paulo smashes into contact for Samoa and gives them plenty of go-forward. Then a kick over the top from Luai is misjudged and Australia are able to burst away on the counterattack when they win back possession! They make 60 metres in a few seconds thanks mostly to a pacy run by Valentine Holmes!

9 min: It remains 0-0 approaching the 10-minute mark. Samoa are competing well, off-loading well, and putting the Kangaroos under tonnes of pressure. This is stirring stuff.

7 min: “Atmosphere is great here in Auckland, as always when a Pasifika team is playing, flags are everywhere!” emails Stephen Cooper.

“Money on Samoa, but hope it’s a great game at least.”

Thanks for the email Stephen. It’s pretty good so far …

6 min: Another superb set from Samoa. They kick in behind the try-line, on the last tackle, and put the Kangaroos under plenty of pressure. Then there is a forward pass from Ben Hunt and we’ll have a scrum.

4 min: A stunning early kick from Harris-Tavita for Samoa for the corner is kept in play by Tedesco … it looks like he’s stayed infield, but on replay, he is in touch. But the officials missed it. That should have been a 40-20 for Samoa. Anyway, they are certainly competing well early doors.

3 min: Valentine Holmes claims a high bomb close to the try-line for Australia. He was under pressure there and passed the test. To’o then makes a very good catch when Australia kick again.

2 min: Australia move through their first set and then kick down the middle. The hits are crunching on both sides. But we expected that.

First half kick-off!

Let’s go!

During the Siva Tau , their traditional challenge, Samoa look pretty fired up! As well they might! Wow, they get right up in the faces of the Kangaroos. RIGHT in their faces. This is big.

Samoa players perform the Siva Tau before the match. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images/Reuters

“ Am watching from sunny Dubai, ” emails James Keith. “Really looking forward to this one. Am an Aussie but will not be destroyed if we lose.



“This is great for League.”

Good luck James!

The teams are out on the pitch , and it’s time for the anthems. Samoa first. Some of the players lay an arm across their chest, eyes closed, and savour the emotion of the moment.

The Samoa players during the national anthems ahead of the Rugby League World Cup final against Australia. Photograph: Rui Vieira/AP

Aaron Bower’s report here from last night, and England’s win against France to win the wheelchair title:

“England, champions of the world. You only have to go back a few years since wheelchair rugby league was being played in empty sports halls. So here in Manchester, as almost 5,000 people watched England win the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup on home soil, with the nation having taken this incredible sport to its heart, it was hard not to feel a little moved.”

If you’re burning the midnight oil in Australia, or indeed Samoa, why not send me an email and let me know how you’re feeling? Email or tweet @LukeMcLaughlin

“ On the main street of Apia , the capital of Samoa , everything is blue. People are in royal blue T-shirts, blue streamers hang from car windows, some houses have even been painted blue in the last week.”

Joyetter Feagaimaali’i reports from on World Cup fever in Samoa.

Related: ‘What a time to be alive’: rugby league fever grips Samoa after team’s surprise World Cup run

Josh Addo-Carr of Australia is the leading try-scorer in the tournament, with 12.

The closest man on the opposing side is Tim Lafai, who has crossed the whitewash six times before today.

3.40pm GMT

Team news

Australia are unchanged from the semi-final against New Zealand. For Samoa, Fa’manu Brown is sidelined by concussion, meaning Chanel Harris-Tavita comes in.

Is Matt Parish surprised Samoa are in the final? “No. We’ve believed from day one … we’ve improved every week, and we’ll need to improve again today.

“We’ve prepared really well this week … we know we’ve got an enormous job ahead but we’re looking forward to it.”

Mal Meninga , the Australia coach, speaks to the BBC: “Everyone’s fit and healthy … we’re in fine spirits at the moment … the semi-final helped us as a pressure game, to help us make better decisions … our prep’s been excellent, yeah, looking forward to today’s game.

“Pressure’s part of playing in finals footy. They’ll feel pressure too, they’ll want to come out and play their best game.”

Aaron Bower’s preview:

If you are in and around Old Trafford on Saturday and can smell something familiar in the air, it’s probably the lingering scent of Australian dominance. As the sun sets on another Rugby League World Cup, it does so in utterly recognisable fashion: only this time there is not one, but two Australian sides looking to cement their status as the world’s best in their respective finals.

Related: Australia target double success in Rugby League World Cup finals

The Australia full-back , Sam Bremner, gives her reaction to the BBC: “Oh my god … Joy but relief … we’ve been thinking about this exact moment for so long, some of us nine years, some of us five years … I can’t believe we’re currently in that moment, just taking it all in. Just so overwhelmed with happiness and relief.”

Bremner takes a moment, overcome with emotion, before continuing:

“I’ve been in this team since I was a teenager … I’m now almost 31, it’s shaped me, it shapes all of us to be really good humans … good footballers but best of all good humans, and when we play a World Cup it’s our chance to say thank you for all the values that this team instills in you … these tears are happy.”

Brilliant interview.

Australia's Sam Bremner (centre), Kezie Apps (left) and Ali Brigginshaw celebrate. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA

Aaron Bower is our man on the scene in Manchester:

Australia’s Jillaroos sauntered to a third consecutive Women’s Rugby League World Cup courtesy of a commanding, one-sided victory over New Zealand’s Kiwi Ferns. The two sides delivered the game of the tournament in the group stage, with Australia edging their opponents 10-8 to finish top of Group B.

Related: Australia retain Women’s Rugby League World Cup after thrashing New Zealand

The presentations for the women’s World Cup are ongoing. The Jillaroos squad and back room staff just formed a victorious circle and had a bit of a sing-song. Now they get their hands on their winners’ medals, not to mention the trophy.

Women's World Cup final result: Australia 54-4 New Zealand

The Jillaroos are champions. Aaron Bower’s report will be coming up.

Preamble

No one would have predicted Samoa going deep in this competition after a 60-6 demolition at the hands of England in their opening match. Very few people expected them to emerge victorious last week, against the same opposition, in a dramatic semi-final at the Emirates Stadium. But, thanks to Stephen Crichton’s extra-time, golden-point drop-goal, they earned themselves a shot at glory at Old Trafford today.

So why shouldn’t they go one better, having reached their first final, and win the whole thing? Because, the realists among you will point out, Australia are aiming for their third straight tournament victory and their 12th overall. Technically they haven’t even missed a final since 1957 (the final of the inaugural event, in 1954, was contested by Great Britain and France).

So the odds are stacked against Samoa and the Kangaroos supporters, many of whom will be up at all hours of the night, will understandably be feeling confident. Do today’s official underdogs have more than a puncher’s chance? Team news and more coming up.

Kick-off: 4pm UK time