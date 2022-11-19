Read full article on original website
Suffolk County Deputies Make Leandra's Law DWI Arrest
On 11/09/2022 at approximately 2:32 A.M., Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs stopped a car on Route 112 in Patchogue, NY, for failure to maintain lane. The driver, Ivan Vallejo, 51, of Medford, NY, was found to be intoxicated. Vallejo’s fourteen-year-old son was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
LI man arrested for making bogus 911 calls, pretending to be NYPD officer: police
A Suffolk County man was arrested on Monday for making repeated phony 911 calls over a two-year span, including at least one pretending to be an NYPD officer.
Boy, 15, threatened to set off explosive at Long Island high school: police
A Long Island teen was arrested Monday for threatening to set off a bomb at his high school, Suffolk County police said Tuesday.
Police Seek 3 Men Accused Of Stealing $550 Speaker From Hauppauge Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying three men who are wanted for stealing a speaker from a Long Island store. Three men stole a speaker from P.C. Richard & Son in Hauppauge, located at 2095 Express Drive North, on Friday, Nov. 4, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Nov. 21.
Alert Issued For Hit-Run Driver Who Struck 17-Year-Old In Island Park, Police Say
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck a teenage pedestrian on Long Island. The incident happened at around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Island Park, near Newport and Long Beach roads, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said after striking the...
Girl, 4, left alone in car in Suffolk; police arrest mom
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY (PIX11) — Police arrested a mom Saturday who allegedly left her daughter unattended in a car in cold weather. The 4-year-old girl was left in a Toyota in a parking lot on East Jericho Turnpike on Saturday, Suffolk County officials said. The engine was not running and the girl was restrained in […]
Man dies after driving off dock on Long Island
BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- A man died Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency and driving off a dock on Long Island.Suffolk County Police found a red Nissan Rogue submerged in water near the Maple Avenue Dock in Bay Shore.Police say the driver, 39-year-old Robert Lancaster, drove into the water just before 7 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are asking anyone who may have seen the incident to give them a call.
2 Men Wanted for Using Stolen Credit Card
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who used a stolen credit card in Commack in August. The men used a stolen credit card at Speedway, at 5087 Jericho Turnpike, Read More ...
Commack Man Dies After Driving Off Bay Shore Dock
A Commack man died Tuesday when he drove off a dock into the water, Suffolk Police said. Robert Lancaster apparently suffered a medical emergency, police said. He was operating a Nissan Rogue at the Maple Avenue dock in Bay Shore and drove into the water Read More ...
‘He needs help.’ Mother says Suffolk man arrested for threatening synagogues struggles with mental illness
Police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Brown, of Aquebogue, before midnight Friday in Penn Station.
Dentist and Tobay Worker Charged in 136-Count Indictment for Opioid Prescription Scheme
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Frank A. Tarentino III announced that a Nassau County dentist and a Town of Oyster Bay worker have been indicted for their roles in a scheme to sell opioid prescriptions during a four-year period from 2017 to 2021.
Death Investigation: Woman's Body Found In Wading River Wooded Area By Resident Walking Dog
A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a wooded area on Long Island. Police received a report that a body was found in Wading River in the wooded area behind 20th Street at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Riverhead Town Police Department said.
Hit-Run Crash: Holbrook Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle While Crossing Road
Police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian on Long Island. The crash happened in Holbrook on Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue at about 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Suffolk County Police Department said. SCPD said a passing motorist reported seeing a body on...
Wanted for Yaphank petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Yaphank store in October. A man allegedly stole beer, food and clothing from Walmart, located at 901 Boulevard East, at 8:10 p.m. on October 30. The merchandise is valued at approximately $300.
50-Year-Old Set Fire To Nassau Community College Gym With People Inside, Police Say
A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a suspected arson at a Long Island college gymnasium while people were inside, authorities said. Robert Iannone, of Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 16, on suspicion of arson, Nassau County Police said. Investigators were called to Nassau Community College in Uniondale...
Floating Dead Male Discovered at Freeport Marina
First Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:15 am in Freeport. According to detectives, an adult male was found floating in Jeffstar Marina located at 100 Jefferson Street. The body was recovered from the water by Nassau County Police Department’s Marine Bureau. The male was pronounced at 2:41 pm by a medic.
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by 2 Vehicles
A pedestrian was killed Saturday night after he was struck by two vehicles in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said. The man was wallking in the westbound lane of East Jericho Turnpike at Totten Avenue when he was struck first by a westbound 2009 Honda Read More ...
Bay Ridge Woman Disbarred & Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison
Today, Urooj Rahman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail during George Floyd’s protest in NYC in 2020. (Story) The Biden Justice department intervened on her behalf and Rahman plea bargained to avoid a longer jail sentence. Rahman was also ordered to pay $30,137...
Stony Brook attorney indicted for stealing funds from clients
On Nov. 14 Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictment of Douglas Valente who is charged with two counts of Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing more than $425,000 from two of his clients. “This defendant allegedly breached his fiduciary duty to his clients by stealing money that was...
Police: Man dies after getting struck by 2 cars in Huntington Station
Officers say it happened a little before 9 p.m. at East Jericho Turnpike at Totten Avenue.
