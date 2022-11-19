Read full article on original website
'Mortified' Valerie Bertinelli reacts with Taylor Swift lyrics to Matthew Perry saying they made out next to a passed-out Eddie Van Halen
Valerie Bertinelli has responded to the claims in Matthew Perry's memoir that they made out. Using the lyrics to Taylor Swift's new song "Anti-Hero," she addressed Perry's claim on TikTok. "Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?" she wrote. Valerie Bertinelli has responded to claims that...
‘Leave her ass alone’: Taylor Swift defended over ‘fatphobic’ music video by The View hosts
Taylor Swift posts clip revealing release schedule of new album. The hosts of US talk show The View have defended Taylor Swift amid criticism of the new music video for her track “Anti-Hero”. The video features a scene in which Swift steps onto a scale that reads “Fat”,...
A woman says she waited in line for Taylor Swift tickets for 8 hours and was charged 14 times for tickets she never purchased — freezing and overdrafting her account with almost $9,000 in charges
"So now my bank accounts (happened on multiple cards) are frozen, I'm broke, it overdrafted my accounts, and I did NOT get tickets," she wrote.
ABC News
Taylor Swift in 'shambles' after making history as 1st artist to claim entire top 10 on Billboard Hot 100
Taylor Swift made history on Monday as the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The "Midnights" singer became the first artist in chart history to claim all 10 slots, and did so with songs from her latest album. Her track "Anti-Hero" leads the chart after it was streamed 59.7 million times and sold 13,500 copies in the past week. The song is now the ninth overall No. 1.
Selena Gomez Disses Her Kidney Donor After Controversial Documentary Snub
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are publicly feuding over a small comment the “Hands to Myself” singer made while doing press for her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me. Perhaps this could’ve just been a phone call, ladies?. While talking about her experience with fame,...
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
Bruce Springsteen Speaks Out About Ticket Prices Amid Taylor Swift Tour Drama
Bruce Springsteen has recently addressed his sky-high ticket prices amid the drama with Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster. Springsteen tickets went on sale months ago for the tour which kicks off on Feb. 1, 2023. The tickets were upwards of $5,000 which put a lot of fans out. Similarly, Taylor Swift...
Katy Perry worries fans, sparks theories after her eyelid appears paralysed during concert
Justin Bieber tells fans half his face is paralysed due to rare virus. Katy Perry has fans doing a double-take after her eyelid appeared to get stuck during a recent concert in Las Vegas. The 38-year-old singer was filmed during a performance at her Las Vegas residency and seemingly suffered...
Doja Cat begs Elon Musk to help her after she 'made a mistake' by changing her Twitter name to 'christmas'
Twitter users who were previously verified under Twitter's existing program can't change their names on the app right now.
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
I'm still at Twitter and have a front-row seat watching everything fall apart. At this point, I'm just trying to collect a paycheck.
A Twitter employee who didn't get laid off describes the "chaotic" events since Elon Musk's takeover: "The culture I loved has been set ablaze."
Elon Musk mocks Twitter staff fired for criticizing him, saying 'these geniuses' will 'no doubt be of great use elsewhere'
Elon Musk on Tuesday used a sarcastic tweet to mock Twitter staff he'd fired for criticizing him. Several employees were reportedly fired after criticizing Musk on internal chats and Twitter itself. Musk has cut Twitter's headcount in half since assuming control of the company. Elon Musk took to Twitter on...
Some Twitter staff hung up on Elon Musk as he tried to persuade them to stay during a last-minute video call
Elon Musk gave Twitter staff an ultimatum that they needed to sign up for "extremely hardcore" work, or leave the company. Many chose the latter.
Bruce Springsteen addresses his ticket prices that reached $5,000 amid Taylor Swift concert sale disaster: 'Most of our tickets are totally affordable'
The Boss addressed why he allowed tickets for his 2023 to jump from $400 to upwards of $5,000 in a new interview with Rolling Stone.
HipHopDX.com
Ice-T Laughs Off Being ‘Canceled’ For Appearing On 'SNL' With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T is not taking accusations seriously that he will be canceled after making a cameo on SNL with Dave Chappelle. Appearing as a guest on Saturday Night Live (November 11) Ice-T faced criticism for sharing the stage with Chappelle, who’s been accused of trans and homophobia in recent years.
Trevor Noah Slams Elon Musk’s $8 Verification Plan: ‘Charge White People to Say the N-Word’ and Twitter Will Be the ‘Most Profitable Company’
Trevor Noah railed against Elon Musk’s controversial Twitter takeover during the latest episode of “The Daily Show,” calling it “ridiculous” that Musk plans to charge users $8 per month to have a blue check mark as part of Twitter Blue (via The Daily Beast). Referring to Musk as “the guy who always looks like a ghost, whether it’s Halloween or not,” Noah reasoned that charging people for blue check marks goes against Musk’s mission of bringing free speech and equality to Twitter.
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after she refused to sack more employees. He had previously begged her not to resign.
Elon Musk begged Twitter's head of sales, Robin Wheeler, not to resign but then sacked her anyway after she refused to fire more employees.
hiphop-n-more.com
Nas On JAY-Z Beef: “When I Released The Track List… He Released A Picture With All His GRAMMYs”
On a track from his new album King’s Disease III, Nas addressed his old beef with JAY, rapping about listening to ‘Takeover’ and texting Hov saying it isn’t over. Fans loved the line and while he was on The Daily Show, Trevor Noah asked the QB legend about it.
Mark Cuban Predicts Elon Musk Will 'Make a Killing' Owning Twitter
Billionaire Mark Cuban predicted on Friday that Elon Musk will "make a killing" by owning Twitter after finalizing his $44 billion acquisition deal. Cuban was responding to a comment on Twitter by Yale professor Howard Forman, who said that Musk "grossly overpaid" for the social media platform. "He starts out...
CNN
