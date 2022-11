DENVER – Due to record ticket demand for University of Denver hockey games and in furtherance of the Hockey Capital USA campaign, the Gold Pan series is heading to the NHL. The Denver Pioneers' series-opening game on Friday, Jan. 27 against in-state foe Colorado College has been moved from Magness Arena on the campus of DU to downtown Denver's Ball Arena, home of the Colorado Avalanche.

