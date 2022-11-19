ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fiusports.com

Moving On! Men’s Soccer Advances to Battle Duke in Sweet Sixteen

MIAMI (Nov. 21, 2022) – FIU senior Carlos Scheckermann clinched an epic penalty shootout with a goal in the 12th round to lift the No. 10 seed FIU men's soccer team to a thrilling NCAA second round victory over New Hampshire on Sunday night in Miami. The Panthers captured...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy