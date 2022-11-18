ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho8.com

Scattered snow showers overnight into Wednesday, More snow next week

A fast-moving system will arrive late Tuesday and early Wednesday with scattered snow showers. Most locations are aiming for less than an inch in accumulation, with the wet weather departing quickly for Wyoming. We’ll clear out for the holiday, with an active pattern returning to the region starting late Sunday.
