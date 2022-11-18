Read full article on original website
Scattered snow showers overnight into Wednesday, More snow next week
A fast-moving system will arrive late Tuesday and early Wednesday with scattered snow showers. Most locations are aiming for less than an inch in accumulation, with the wet weather departing quickly for Wyoming. We’ll clear out for the holiday, with an active pattern returning to the region starting late Sunday.
Special Weather Statement issued November 22 at 12:42PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches,. with 3 to 6 inches in the highest terrain. Northwest wind. * WHERE…Mountains of Western and Central Wyoming. * WHEN…1 AM to 11 PM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winter travel conditions are expected over. mountain passes....
