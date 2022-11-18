ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
korncountry.com

Seymour Main Street presents ‘Jingle all the 5K’

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Seymour Main Street is hosting its annual “Jingle All the 5K Walk/Run” on Saturday, December 17, at 9 a.m., in downtown Seymour. The course will start and finish downtown and each participant will receive jingle bells for their shoes and a winter hat or headwrap. Hats and head wraps will be presented on a first-come, first-served basis.
SEYMOUR, IN
wyrz.org

Christ Church of Plainfield presents Christmas with Elvis

Christ Church of Plainfield presents “The Elvis Presley Radio Christmas Special”. This radio special was first broadcast 54 years ago this December and featured Christmas songs from Elvis – some of which were new at the time. The Elvis Presley Radio Christmas Special can be heard Sunday,...
PLAINFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel High School senior gets dream role

This dream has come true for Allie Hanning. “As a young dancer in the role of a tiny unicorn watching the Sugar Plum Fairy, I knew I wanted to take on that role so badly but never thought my dream would become a reality,” the Carmel High School senior said. “Growing up and watching her perform was always such a magical experience.”
CARMEL, IN
visitindy.com

Meet Barbie’s newest doll featuring Madam C.J. Walker

Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series is welcoming a new doll to the collection that those from Indianapolis will be proud to see - Madam C.J. Walker, the nation’s first self-made female millionaire. A’Lelia Bundles, the great-great-grandaughter of Walker partnered with Mattel to bring the doll’s concept to life. She...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington

Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
indyschild.com

Fortville Winterfest Back and Bigger Than Ever

Fortville Winterfest, presented by the Town of Fortville and 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, is back bigger than ever. A free, one-day event, Winterfest has become a holiday tradition for many Indiana families. This year’s festival is scheduled for Saturday, December 3, from noon-7 p.m., and is sure to kick start the holiday spirit for attendees.
FORTVILLE, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus announces Thanksgiving week’s trash schedule

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The City of Columbus says there will be no garbage collections on Thanksgiving Day. On Monday through Wednesday of the coming week, trash pick-up will be on its normal schedule. After the Thanksgiving holiday, service will run one day behind. Thursday’s trash will be collected on...
COLUMBUS, IN
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Mary & Martha Home

Faith and family are the inspirations behind a new place to shop for the holidays in Brownsburg. Sherman visited Mary & Martha Home for a first look inside before their grand opening.
BROWNSBURG, IN
Indy with Kids

Where You Can Eat in an Igloo in Indianapolis

I love sitting outdoors while enjoying a meal, but living in Indiana sometimes makes that very difficult. Several Indianapolis-area establishments have a perfect solution—Igloos!. What You Need to Know about Eating in an Igloos. Igloos are the perfect way to enjoy a clear winter night while eating some of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Carmel Fire's 2022 Santa Claus neighborhood tour routes announced

CARMEL, Ind. — What began as tours during the COVID-19 pandemic to bring Santa Claus to neighborhoods will continue in Carmel neighborhoods again this season. The Carmel Fire Department announced its 2022 routes on Saturday and will bring back Santa's online tracking system. Routes will start Sunday, Nov. 27...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Columbus woman killed in crash with train Monday

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus woman was killed Monday evening when her car was hit by a train, the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office said Tuesday morning. The crash near Indianapolis Road and Long Road was reported just after 5 p.m. by Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company. First responders located...
COLUMBUS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy