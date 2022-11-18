Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
korncountry.com
Seymour Main Street presents ‘Jingle all the 5K’
SEYMOUR, Ind. – Seymour Main Street is hosting its annual “Jingle All the 5K Walk/Run” on Saturday, December 17, at 9 a.m., in downtown Seymour. The course will start and finish downtown and each participant will receive jingle bells for their shoes and a winter hat or headwrap. Hats and head wraps will be presented on a first-come, first-served basis.
wyrz.org
Christ Church of Plainfield presents Christmas with Elvis
Christ Church of Plainfield presents “The Elvis Presley Radio Christmas Special”. This radio special was first broadcast 54 years ago this December and featured Christmas songs from Elvis – some of which were new at the time. The Elvis Presley Radio Christmas Special can be heard Sunday,...
Current Publishing
Carmel High School senior gets dream role
This dream has come true for Allie Hanning. “As a young dancer in the role of a tiny unicorn watching the Sugar Plum Fairy, I knew I wanted to take on that role so badly but never thought my dream would become a reality,” the Carmel High School senior said. “Growing up and watching her perform was always such a magical experience.”
Don’t Miss The Drive-Thru Light Spectacular at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
Coming back for the 2022 holiday season on November 18th, is a light show like no other, with the convivence of it being a drive-thru attraction. No need to leave the warmth and comfort of your vehicle to have some memorable Christmas entertainment. Come to the Ruoff Music Center for some holiday cheer!
Small Indiana Towns with Christmas Charm You Should Visit This Holiday Season
Indiana is home to many quaint small cities and townships, and if you are lucky enough to reside within the tristate, you either call one of those towns home or are within driving distance from many of them. Here are a few towns you should add to your holiday adventure list this year.
visitindy.com
Meet Barbie’s newest doll featuring Madam C.J. Walker
Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series is welcoming a new doll to the collection that those from Indianapolis will be proud to see - Madam C.J. Walker, the nation’s first self-made female millionaire. A’Lelia Bundles, the great-great-grandaughter of Walker partnered with Mattel to bring the doll’s concept to life. She...
Indiana Daily Student
Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington
Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
indyschild.com
Fortville Winterfest Back and Bigger Than Ever
Fortville Winterfest, presented by the Town of Fortville and 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, is back bigger than ever. A free, one-day event, Winterfest has become a holiday tradition for many Indiana families. This year’s festival is scheduled for Saturday, December 3, from noon-7 p.m., and is sure to kick start the holiday spirit for attendees.
korncountry.com
Columbus announces Thanksgiving week’s trash schedule
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The City of Columbus says there will be no garbage collections on Thanksgiving Day. On Monday through Wednesday of the coming week, trash pick-up will be on its normal schedule. After the Thanksgiving holiday, service will run one day behind. Thursday’s trash will be collected on...
5 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Mary & Martha Home
Faith and family are the inspirations behind a new place to shop for the holidays in Brownsburg. Sherman visited Mary & Martha Home for a first look inside before their grand opening.
Indianapolis trio hosting 5th annual sneaker convention in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One of Indiana's biggest shoe conventions is back, but at a new location in Hamilton County. On Sunday, three young men from the west side of Indianapolis will be hosting their fifth sneaker convention, hoping to draw in hundreds of sneaker lovers from all over. Central...
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy Hideout
To know me is to know I love the 1920s. I majored in English literature in college, with a specialty in F. Scott Fitzgerald, so you could say I (literally) majored in partying like Gatsby.
Man with terminal cancer connects with others through ink at Plainfield tattoo shop
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A man from Toledo made memories with Hoosiers at a Plainfield tattoo shop. Don Caskey’s body is telling a story. “They’re all for different reasons," Caskey said. "I’ve got some tattoos that were just nonstop laughter for three hours because it was ridiculous tattoos for fun. I’ve got tattoos for heart-wrenching reasons too.”
Indy couple has big dreams for their concrete decor business
Kaitlan Vosler began making items like planters, jewelry and trays back in 2016. In 2020, she realized she needed to stop working from her garage in order to continue to grow the business.
Where You Can Eat in an Igloo in Indianapolis
I love sitting outdoors while enjoying a meal, but living in Indiana sometimes makes that very difficult. Several Indianapolis-area establishments have a perfect solution—Igloos!. What You Need to Know about Eating in an Igloos. Igloos are the perfect way to enjoy a clear winter night while eating some of...
A familiar face in Terre Haute retires after 43 years at the same place
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A familiar face at the MCL restaurant is saying goodbye. After 43 years with the restaurant, Fulgencio Ragudo is heading to retirement. Fulgencio, also known as Fugi, started at MCL back in 1979 when the restaurant was in the Honey Creek Mall. He is originally from Hawaii but came to […]
Bloomington South's Jonathan Holmes, Jordan Hulls Now Coaching Miami of Ohio, Indiana
Jonathan Holmes and Jordan Hulls were two of Indiana's top high school basketball players at Bloomington South, and they'll be on opposing sidelines as coaches when Miami of Ohio and No. 12 Indiana play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Sunday.
Carmel Fire's 2022 Santa Claus neighborhood tour routes announced
CARMEL, Ind. — What began as tours during the COVID-19 pandemic to bring Santa Claus to neighborhoods will continue in Carmel neighborhoods again this season. The Carmel Fire Department announced its 2022 routes on Saturday and will bring back Santa's online tracking system. Routes will start Sunday, Nov. 27...
Columbus woman killed in crash with train Monday
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus woman was killed Monday evening when her car was hit by a train, the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office said Tuesday morning. The crash near Indianapolis Road and Long Road was reported just after 5 p.m. by Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company. First responders located...
