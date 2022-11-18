Read full article on original website
Related
Elton John Plays Final US Concert: Images, Set List
Elton John has played his final U.S. concert, delivering a rousing farewell set at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Over the corse of more than two and half hours, the music legend performed many of his most beloved tracks. The night opened with the classic 1974 chart-topping single "Bennie and the Jets," before then rolling into an emphatic rendition of "Philadelphia Freedom." "I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues," "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)" were among the further highlights in a set that was full of them (complete set list can be found below).
Beatles’ U.S. Apple Records Manager Ken Mansfield Dead at 85
Ken Mansfield, who served as the U.S. manager of the Beatles' Apple Records, died at the age of 85 on Nov. 17, a former colleague reported. Fellow Apple employee Chris O’Dell described Mansfield as a "dear, darling friend," adding: "Now there are only two of us left from the roof audience!" That was a reference to the last-ever Beatles live show, which took place on the roof of their Apple HQ in London on Jan. 30, 1969.
Who’s Rock Hall Eligible in 2023 (and Why Most Won’t Get In)
It’s never too early to start looking ahead. Though the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class was only recently inducted, curious minds are already considering who might be joining them next. A whole new collection of artists will become Hall eligible for the first time in 2023....
How Led Zeppelin’s ‘Coda’ Marked the Definitive End of an Era
Most people wouldn't have blamed Led Zeppelin for soldiering on with a new drummer following the untimely death of John Bonham in 1980; they certainly wouldn't have been the first group to do it. Instead, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones put their world-conquering band to bed, issuing a final send-off with the odds-and-ends compilation Coda on Nov. 19, 1982.
Queen + Adam Lambert Want to Tour ‘One More Time’
Brian May says he and Queen bandmate Roger Taylor are discussing the idea of touring with Adam Lambert again – but it could be their last. “There’s a strong possibility that we’ll be going out together again,” May tells Variety. “We’re talking about that as you and I speak, making those decisions. Now, it does get to be more of a decision as you get older. I’m not 35 anymore, and leaving home for two months is not easy. But we feel as like if we’re all fit and well, that we’d like to go out there one more time. It would probably be in the United States in 2023 at some point.”
35 Years Ago: Def Leppard Seeks Enlightenment on ‘Hysteria’
You've probably been misinterpreting one of Def Leppard's most popular songs all these years. On the surface, "Hysteria," the fourth single and title track off the band’s fourth album, reads like a typical '80s love ballad. Singer Joe Elliott sings about his emotions whenever his loved one is near. Pretty straightforward, right? Not quite. Guitarist Phil Collen told Songfacts the song is really about something more spiritual.
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts on Streaming
Over years and decades of holiday airings, A Christmas Story grew from a modest hit into perhaps the most beloved Christmas movie of the last 50 years. It grew so popular that cable channels began airing A Christmas Story around the clock to celebrate the holiday. Well, at some point, someone must have looked at that situation and thought, “Y’know, if we had more of these movies, we wouldn’t have to show the one film over and over...”
Everything New on Disney+ in December
Disney+ is closing out the year in style, with a new National Treasure television series, National Treasure: Edge of History. It follows a young woman named Jess who goes on the trail of an amazing treasure that has some kind of connection to her family. Featuring appearances from returning National Treasure actors (although not, as far as we know, Nicolas Cage), the show premieres on December 14.
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
George Harrison Used to Think Being a Beatle Was ‘Detrimental’ to His Solo Career
George Harrison used to think being a Beatle was 'detrimental' to his solo career. However, he also said he never pursued a solo career.
Ronnie James Dio Gets Immortalized in New Funko Figure
Late metal legend Ronnie James Dio is the latest classic rocker to receive a Funko Pop! figurine. The collectible portrays Dio in his distinctive attire, including a front-lacing shirt and moon-and-stars-adorned jeans. He's depicted holding a microphone in one hand and doing the rock "devil horns" in the other. (Dio famously popularized the hand gesture.) Images of the figure also show that its box will feature artwork from Holy Diver, the 1983 debut album from Dio’s namesake group.
2022 Classic Rock Holiday Gift Guide
The 2022 holiday season is here, and UCR has selected the most unique and interesting gift ideas for the classic rock fan in your life. We've left the usual year-end parade of box sets aside in favor of more surprising options, such as an Iron Maiden KoolTunes cooler that also serves as a boombox, a set of Def Leppard nesting dolls that somehow feature an even more ripped than usual Phil Collen and an Ozzy Osbourne BBQ tool set that lets you brand the phrase "Ozzy Rules" into your steak.
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0