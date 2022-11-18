Read full article on original website
Zoe Saldana Would Not Be Upset If ‘Guardians 3’ Marks Her Last Time in Gamora Makeup
Even before James Gunn took a job as the co-CEO of DC Studios, he was saying that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would be his last movie with that particular set of characters. That doesn’t mean the end of the Guardians team — someone else could always make a Guardians Vol. 4 — but it does put that possibility out into the universe. Dave Bautista has already said Guardians Vol. 3 will be his last time as Drax as well. So even if the Guardians show up somewhere else, it could be in a drastically different form.
‘Fast X’ Will Reportedly Be One of the Most Expensive Movies Ever Made
The Fast & Furious saga has come a long way from chronicling the adventures of a bunch of Los Angeles street racers. Now Fast movies involve epic globe-trotting adventures, spies, endless chases, and even cars in space. And all that spectacle adds up. According to a report in TheWrap, the...
Everything New on Disney+ in December
Disney+ is closing out the year in style, with a new National Treasure television series, National Treasure: Edge of History. It follows a young woman named Jess who goes on the trail of an amazing treasure that has some kind of connection to her family. Featuring appearances from returning National Treasure actors (although not, as far as we know, Nicolas Cage), the show premieres on December 14.
‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff Series Coming to Amazon
Spider-Man’s web is expanding to television in a big way. Amazon and Sony Pictures announced a deal that will begin to yield spinoff TV series based on Sony’s Spider-Man universe of Marvel characters. The first will be titled Silk: Spider Society, and will be produced by The Walking Dead’s Angela Kang. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who produce and write the Spider-Verse animated movies, will executive produce the show with longtime live-action Spidey producer Amy Pascal.
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts on Streaming
Over years and decades of holiday airings, A Christmas Story grew from a modest hit into perhaps the most beloved Christmas movie of the last 50 years. It grew so popular that cable channels began airing A Christmas Story around the clock to celebrate the holiday. Well, at some point, someone must have looked at that situation and thought, “Y’know, if we had more of these movies, we wouldn’t have to show the one film over and over...”
Brendan Fraser Won’t Attend Golden Globes If Nominated
Brendan Fraser is enjoying some of the best reviews — and some of the biggest awards buzz — of his entire career for his work in the upcoming Darren Aronofsky film The Whale. Oddsmakers have him as a near-lock to receive a nomination for Best Actor at the Academy Awards, and many are predicting he could very well win. Typically, an actor in that kind of frontrunner position would strategically attend as many pre-Oscar events as possible; giving gracious acceptance speeches, shaking hands, hyping their film and their work.
Dave Mustaine Reveals When the Last Time He Spoke With James Hetfield Was
Dave Mustaine and James Hetfield aren't exactly buds, but they're not quite enemies either. In a new interview with Guitar.com, the Megadeth frontman revealed that he and Hetfield had actually been planning on doing a project together at some point, and that's the last time they had a conversation. Mustaine...
Quentin Tarantino Will Direct a TV Series Next Year
Quentin Tarantino keeps branching out into new territory. Since the release of his most recent movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he’s written his first novel (another version of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and now his first book of film criticism (Cinema Speculation). Next up could be his biggest dive into the world of television yet.
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Image Offers First Full Look at Harrison Ford Back as Indy
To date there’s no trailer or poster for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. A teaser was shown to guests at the D23 Expo a few months ago, but it was never released in theaters or online. Heck, the movie doesn’t even official title yet, as far as anyone outside Lucasfilm knows. About all we’ve seen so far from the film is the shadowy image above, of Harrison Ford crossing a dimly-lit bridge somewhere.
Quentin Tarantino calls Marvel actors 'not movie stars'; 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu fires back
Simu Liu is firing back at Quentin Tarantino after the Oscar-winner's comments about the effect Marvel movies have had on the film industry.
Queen + Adam Lambert Want to Tour ‘One More Time’
Brian May says he and Queen bandmate Roger Taylor are discussing the idea of touring with Adam Lambert again – but it could be their last. “There’s a strong possibility that we’ll be going out together again,” May tells Variety. “We’re talking about that as you and I speak, making those decisions. Now, it does get to be more of a decision as you get older. I’m not 35 anymore, and leaving home for two months is not easy. But we feel as like if we’re all fit and well, that we’d like to go out there one more time. It would probably be in the United States in 2023 at some point.”
Everything New on Netflix This Christmas Season
If you would like to forego the typical Christmas traditions like big family meals and parties and instead plan to ignore the world, stay in bed, and watch Netflix, first of all: There is no shame in that. Man, it sounds really nice, to be honest. And if that’s the way you want to go, Netflix will oblige with a whole mess of new holiday-themed movies and television shows in the coming weeks.
Yep, ‘Nope’ Is Now on Streaming
Today’s the day, horror fans: Nope is finally on streaming. It’s the latest movie from Jordan Peele, who has quickly become one of the most exciting directors in Hollywood. Following Get Out, and Us, his Nope tells the story of the proprietors of a California horse ranch (played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) who witness an unidentified flying object in the skies over their property, and set out to document the first undeniable proof of alien life.
