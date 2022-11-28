ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Kisco, NY

Brand-New Northern Westchester Restaurant Cited For Top-Quality Ingredients, Delicious Dishes

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 20 hours ago

A new spot in Northern Westchester for Mexican food is already receiving rave reviews for its authentic dishes.

Mexican Fiesta Taqueria, located in Mount Kisco at 360 North Bedford Rd. (Route 117), opened its doors on Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the business's Instagram page.

The restaurant is known for its many Mexican menu items, including tacos, burritos, nachos, and taco salads, and has received compliments for the quality of the ingredients used in each dish.

"What a treat! Nonstop delicious and top-quality ingredients and dishes at this new Mexican spot," said Bonnie G. of New York City in a Yelp review, also saying, "from the guacamole to the cheeses to the chips, everything is so carefully made and grilled."

"You can honestly taste the quality of the ingredients in every dish you order. Guacamole is fresh, the mango salsa, avocado toast, chimichurri tacos and burrito...I could keep going. Very authentic Mexican food with fresh veggies and fruit," Hiny B. of New York City said in a Yelp review.

The location is also notable for providing vegan options, including vegan tacos, which some patrons noted in their reviews as well.

"Fresh, delicious food. Many vegetarian and vegan options. Food is prepared right in front of you. Clean and welcoming. I highly recommend," said Susan P. of Mount Kisco in a Yelp review.

