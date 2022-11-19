Illinois RB Chase Brown 'good to go' vs. Michigan

Illinois tailback Chase Brown is "good to go" Saturday against Michigan .

Brown is the nation's leading rusher with 1,442 yards, averages 5.2 yards per carry and has scored 10 touchdowns this year.

Brown suffered a right leg injury against Purdue last week and was limited in practice on Tuesday and more involved on Wednesday. Sources told ESPN that Brown was "full go" on Thursday and Friday and is healthy for the game at No. 3 Michigan.

Brown is Illinois' best player and will pose a challenge to a Michigan run defense that ranks No. 1 in the country. The Wolverines are yielding just 72.7 yards per game and an average of 2.6 yards per carry.

Brown is just one of two players on the Illinois roster who has played at Michigan in his career. In 2018, while playing for Western Michigan, he ran for 34 yards on seven carries in WMU's 49-3 loss in the Big House.

Illinois (7-3) enters the game on a two-game losing streak, dropping home games to Michigan State and Purdue. The Illini are still in the mix for the Big Ten West race if they upset Michigan.