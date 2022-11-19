ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samuel L. Jackson Jokes About The 1 Word He Couldn't Use On 'Sesame Street'

By Ben Blanchet
 3 days ago

Samuel L. Jackson ’s favorite word isn’t going to fly on “Sesame Street.”

The actor discussed his time on the hit children’s show during an interview with “ The Tonight Show ” host Jimmy Fallon on Friday.

Jackson, who had previously appeared in an online video for “ Sesame Street ” earlier this year to spoof his movie “Snakes on a Plane,” took part in a “Word of the Day” segment on the show’s YouTube page last month.

The October video shows the “Avengers” star call for the “Aveggies” to assemble, as various vegetable-themed puppets arrange themselves behind him — including a Thor-like character with a hammer made of corn.

Jackson told Fallon that a “Sesame Street” cameo had been on his bucket list, before joking that one not-safe-for-work word wouldn’t fare well with the show’s viewers.

“You probably had to wash your mouth a little bit around the Muppets,” Fallon remarked.

“The ‘Word of the Day’ couldn’t be my favorite word, that’s for sure,” Jackson quipped, without further elaboration.

Watch more of Jackson’s interview, which included a lightsaber duel, below.

