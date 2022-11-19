Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
Corinna man sentenced for baby daughter’s near fatal fentanyl overdose
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Corinna man has been sentenced Monday in Bangor to two years in jail for his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal fentanyl overdose. Zachary Borg, 28, will be out in less than a year after time already served. The judge said he can be released in...
WMTW
Man sentenced in near-fatal overdose of infant child
BANGOR, Maine — A Corinna man was sentenced Monday to two years in jail for his 11-month-old daughter’s near-fatal fentanyl overdose. Zachary Borg, 28, will be out in less than a year after being given credit for time already served. During sentencing in Bangor, the judge said Borg...
foxbangor.com
Corrinna man sentenced for infant’s drug overdose
BANGOR — Monday 26-year-old Zachary Borg was sentenced to six years in prison with all but two years suspended for the overdose of his 11-month-old daughter, Isabella back in July after he left drugs throughout their home. “He’s a kid who ended up with a bad addiction,” said Raylynn...
newscentermaine.com
Man sentenced to four years in prison for Norridgewock crash
In 2020, Joshua Savage, 33, used fentanyl before driving. He crossed the center line, hitting and killing Sally McKinley, 85, of Farmington and injuring her son.
NECN
‘Destructive Devices' Found in Home Amid Maine Homicide Investigation
Maine State Police found "several destructive devices" while conducting a search of a home in connection with the investigation into last week's home invasion and homicide in Cherryfield, a news release from the agency said. State police were searching a home on East Side Road in Addison Saturday morning when...
WMTW
Explosive devices found during Maine homicide investigation
ADDISON, Maine — Maine State Police say they found several "destructive devices" inside a home in Addison while investigating a homicide in Cherryfield. Police say the explosives were found Saturday morning at about 10 a.m. at a home on East Side Road. The Maine State Police Bomb Team, Bangor...
A 56-year-old pedestrian hit by a car, sent to hospital with serious injuries Saturday
NEWBURGH, Maine — A 56-year-old pedestrian was sent to the hospital after she was hit by a car on Carmel Road North in Newburgh. A release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said the woman was hit by a car around 1:30p.m. Saturday and was sent to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious injuries.
16-Year-Old Killed in ATV Crash in Belgrade, Maine
A 16-year-old male from Oakland, Maine died in an ATV crash late Friday night in the town of Belgrade. The accident happened around 11:43 p.m. at 639 Manchester Road. The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office said “that a person was thrown from an ATV and bleeding from the mouth.”
foxbangor.com
Police investigate crash leaving pedestrian with serious injuries
NEWBURGH — According to the Penobscot Regional Communications Center a vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian Saturday around 1:30 p.m. on 2072 Carmel Road North in Newburgh. Police reported a 56 year-old female was transported to Northern Light Hospital in Bangor with serious injuries. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal...
Multiple Arrests Made in Massive Maine Drug Seizure
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with support from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, have taken multiple people into custody and a large amount of drugs off the street. Moss said that following a drug investigation, three men...
foxbangor.com
Maine State Police investigating home invasion and homicide
CHERRYFIELD — “Law enforcement is asking for assistance in shutting down the road.”. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to 62 Tenan Lane in Cherryfield Thursday night after reports of a home invasion. According to Maine Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss, deputies arrived to the scene where...
One Person is Dead, Two Injured in a Cherryfield Home Invasion
Police say one person was killed and two others were hurt in a home invasion in Cherryfield. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss has identified the deceased as Matthew Adams, 36, of Whitneyville. Washington County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a report of a home invasion on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield at approximately 9:17 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries, a man with minor injuries, and Adams, who was declared dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital with injuries officials say do not appear to be life-threatening.
wabi.tv
Ellsworth woman accused of intentionally crashing into building
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth. Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement. Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 10-20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 11. Karen M. Walton, 55, of Appleton, was arrested...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 3-9. Michael A. Ripley, 31, of Belfast, probation violation in Belfast July 24, 2018, 180 days in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Adam R. Tracy, 33, of Glenburn, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Winterport...
1,000-Foot Holiday Train Covered in Mesmerizing LED Lights to Stop in Maine for First Time
‘Tis the season to be merry, gaze at beautiful lights, and give to others. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train embodies all of these things with a 1,000-foot train covered in LED lights raising money, food, and awareness for local food banks across the nation and in Canada, too!. Canadian Pacific...
Ellsworth American
Hancock subdivision appeals denied
HANCOCK — The Board of Appeals on Nov. 17 denied two appeals brought forth by Hancock resident Sarah Levesque against a new Golden Acres living community. Levesque, a resident of the Ridgewood Court subdivision in Hancock, filed two appeals against building permits for the new facility. Dan Pileggi, attorney for the town of Hancock, served as a moderator between opposing parties, and as legal counsel to the Board of Appeals.
coast931.com
The Bus, well Buses, have been stuffed! Thank you!
The Bus has been stuffed – and then some! Your help is still needed. With your help we raised $23,195 for Preble Street (as of 11am on Monday), that equals 162,365 pounds of food! But…we are not done yet! Click below to add to that total – every dollar can purchase 7 pounds of food!
‘The Sweet Spot’ In Bangor Opens In A New Location Today
Hey Bangor, indulge your sweet tooth in a brand new location starting today!. The Sweet Spot in Bangor, is a successful catering business run by its owner, Hannah Carrier. She makes delicious decorated cookies and sweet treats. Originally, Hannah created The Sweet Spot to make some extra cash while she finished her Master's Degree, but it has blossomed into one of the top options for dessert catering in the area, but the story doesn't end there, in fact, it gets better.
Bangor neighborhood protests dangerous streets, planned new development
BANGOR, Maine — Residents living in the East Broadway and Lancaster Ave. area of Bangor rallied together Saturday afternoon to say enough is enough. The neighbors there held a "park in," parking their cars along both sides of the road with signs of protest in their windows. The residents...
Comments / 1