Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart shooting - live: Suspect Andre Bing ‘started spraying’ bullets and laughed, co-workers say
Giving out the chilling details of the moments when a shooting unfolded inside a Walmart store in Chesapeake, eyewitnesses have said that suspect Andre Bing was “laughing” as he “started spraying” bullets in the break room.Police have identified Mr Bing, the overnight team lead at the store, for killing six people in a mass shooting before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities.Police were called to the store at around 10.12pm on Tuesday night to find multiple people dead and injured on the scene.Six victims were killed in the attack and another four remained in hospital with injuries...
Woman taken into custody after setting home on fire in Duquesne
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman was taken into custody after threatening to set herself and her home on fire in Duquesne.Police officers and firefighters were called out to the scene along South 5th Street on Wednesday night.The house did catch fire.The woman was taken into custody and is okay.
Comments / 0