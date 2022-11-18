Giving out the chilling details of the moments when a shooting unfolded inside a Walmart store in Chesapeake, eyewitnesses have said that suspect Andre Bing was “laughing” as he “started spraying” bullets in the break room.Police have identified Mr Bing, the overnight team lead at the store, for killing six people in a mass shooting before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities.Police were called to the store at around 10.12pm on Tuesday night to find multiple people dead and injured on the scene.Six victims were killed in the attack and another four remained in hospital with injuries...

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO