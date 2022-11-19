Read full article on original website
Related
foodsafetynews.com
Rolls recalled over possible microbial contamination
Piantedosi Baking Co., Inc. is recalling bread rolls because products may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii or Clostridium botulinum. The products were distributed in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Mississippi and Colorado. The recall was initiated...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA says liver and gallbladder problems associated with Daily Harvest product
The Food and Drug Administration is continuing to investigate an outbreak of complaints about illnesses associated with Daily Harvest brand frozen crumbles and has named specific problems consumers have had. As of Oct. 21, the number of complaints was 393, with at least 133 patients having required hospitalization, according to...
Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023
In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
Check your shelves or fridge for these 5 products — they’ve been recalled
What products are recalled in 2022? Why are Pine-Sol, Philips CPAP, Bob Evans sausage, Mighty Bliss heating pad, Unilever dry shampoos being recalled?
6,000 cases of Domino sugar recalled in 22 states, so check your pantry now
It’s time to check your sugar supply to see if you have any Domino sugar in your pantry, as there’s a new recall that was just announced. Certain Domino and C&H Sugar Tubs might have been contaminated with pieces of material. Specifically, the product might contain metal wire, which can obviously cause some serious injuries if consumed.
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China
Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away
When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market
It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades
Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
Popculture
Wine Recall Declared
Before you reach for that bottle of wine for a relaxing evening at home, you're going to want to check the label to make sure it isn't subject to recall. Bibo Runge Deserteur De-alcoholised Riesling Wine is being pulled from store shelves and consumers are being advised not to drink it after the product was recalled by Delibo Wine Agencies in October due to the presence of undeclared sulfites.
Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says
If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Popculture
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
msn.com
Ships carrying $2 billion in natural gas are waiting off Europe's coast for prices to rise so they can cash in, report says
Dozens of LNG tankers are idling off Europe's coast as they hold out for higher prices, per the FT. Combined, the 30-plus ships are carrying natural gas worth $2 billion, according to Vortexa data. European natural gas prices have fallen since summer, but traders anticipate they will rise again. Slide...
Grocery prices are soaring. But this food favorite is getting cheaper
There's at least one item in the grocery store that is getting less expensive: avocados.
Popculture
Chicken Salad Recall Issued
Shoppers in multiple states are being advised to look over their recent purchases after a concerning recall was issued. On Oct. 18, Albertsons Companies voluntarily recalled multiple chicken salad products that were determined to possibly contain cashews. A tree nut that may cause a life-threatening allergic reaction in some people, the cashews were not listed on the product label.
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
Popculture
Christmas Candy Recalled
A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Comments / 0