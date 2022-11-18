ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
musictimes.com

Harry Styles On The Brink of Breaking Up From Olivia Wilde Because of Her Life Drama?

Is Harry Styles on the verge of splitting up with his girlfriend Olivia Wilde?. The incessant turmoil surrounding the actress-turned-director is said to be straining their almost two-year romance. According to a source who spoke to Star magazine, the months of embarrassing and messy headlines about their personal lives have...
RadarOnline

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde SPLIT, Pair 'Taking a Break' After Nanny Drama Rips Their Romance Apart

It's OVER for Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, at least for now. The Watermelon Sugar singer, 28, and the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, have called it quits on the heels of nonstop drama surrounding their film — in which Harry stars — the nanny's explosive claims, and the custody war with Olivia's ex, Jason Sudeikis, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources revealed the duo — who was first linked in January 2021 — are "taking a break" after nearly two years together, citing that their busy schedules made it difficult to maintain a relationship."He's still touring and is now going abroad. She...
OK! Magazine

'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ye Says Kim K “Could Never Love” Ex Pete Davidson Since “She Likes Black Guys”

The 45-year-old appeared on the “Lex Fridman Podcast” around the same time Kardashian took their kids out for some early Halloween fun. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson wrapped up their whirlwind romance earlier this year, and though they appear to be on good terms following the split, Kanye West couldn’t help but share his two cents on their relationship during his recent appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
E! News

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"

