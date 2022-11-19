ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Biden turning 80 as 'new generation' of Democratic leaders takes control in Congress

By Isabella Murray
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqEYi_0jGqh1y100

President Joe Biden will celebrate his 80th birthday on Sunday, marking the first time a sitting president has reached that milestone while in office and fueling speculation about how his advancing age will affect his political future.

Biden -- who was the oldest person to assume the presidency in January 2021, just 61 days after his 78th birthday -- has said he intends to make another White House bid, even as his age-adjacent peers, including 82-year-old House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have made the decision to step away from leadership in order to make way for a younger generation.

"My intention is that I will run again. But I'm a great respecter of fate and this is ultimately a family decision. I think everybody wants me to run but we're going to have discussions about it. And I don't feel any hurry one way or the other to make that judgment." he said last week, after helming what many say is the most successful midterm election for a sitting president's party in decades, though noting that those results would not have an impact on his decision to run again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AinEE_0jGqh1y100
Win McNamee/Getty Images - PHOTO: President Joe Biden greets guests before speaking at an event at the White House complex, Nov. 18, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
MORE: Pelosi stepping down from House Democratic leadership

Biden is the oldest person to serve as commander in chief in the nation's history. Should he seek reelection in 2024 and win, the president would be 86 by the end of his second term. He has said he'll talk over his future with his wife and the rest of his family over the holidays.

Biden has said he is hoping that he and his wife "get a little time to actually sneak away for a week around between Christmas and Thanksgiving" and that his decision to run for reelection will likely "be early next year we make that judgment."

During a White House briefing with reporters on Friday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the first lady would be having a brunch for Biden on Sunday for his birthday, following his granddaughter Naomi's wedding at the White House the previous day.

"Usually, they celebrate on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving because everyone is going to the family is going to be here this weekend, he will have an opportunity to celebrate his birthday he wanted on his actual day," she said.

Biden's birthday comes right as national conversation is focused on the age of those at the top of Democratic leadership, just days after Pelosi announced that she would step down from leadership as House Democrats transition into the minority for the next Congress.

"The hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect," she said during her farewell speech on the House floor.

In a lengthy statement after her announcement, Biden noted his long history with Pelosi.

"I've seen her in action during my career as Senator, Vice President, and now as President," he said.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, 83, and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, 82, also announced they would step aside from their leadership posts shortly after Pelosi's declaration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OJNPM_0jGqh1y100
The White House via Reuters - PHOTO: Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan sit with President Joe Biden as he speaks with Poland's President Andrzej Duda during the G20 summit, Nov. 16, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia.
MORE: Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer's long and sometimes tense relationship as Democratic leaders

New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, 52, officially declared his bid for Democratic leader on Friday. Reps. Katherine Clark, 59, will vie for minority whip and Pete Aguilar, 43, is bidding to be caucus chair, ushering in a generational shift in House Democrats' top spots.

On the future of the Democratic Party, Pelosi told reporters, "That's up to them, I want it to be whatever they want it to be."

Pelosi has maintained support for Biden throughout months of questions about his political future, particularly another run for the White House.

When asked by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" last Sunday , Pelosi said she thinks Biden should run again.

"Yes, I do. I mean President Biden has been a great president for our country. He has accomplished so much," she said. "He has been a great president, and he has a great record to run on."

Biden, known in public life for his long history of personal tragedy, has maintained that he is a "respecter of fate" regarding his decision to move forward as standard-bearer for his party and the nation.

"Fate has intervened in my life many many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now -- from a good health. And, in fact, I would run again," he said during a sit down interview at the White House with ABC News' David Muir late last year.

But he's faced a good deal of opposition–from both Democrats and Republicans– surrounding his seemingly likely decision to move forward for reelection.

One ABC News/Washington Post poll conducted in late September found that 56% of Democrats and independents that tend to vote for Democrats said they wanted "someone other than Biden" to run in the next presidential election.

A number of Democrats have said they wish Biden would step aside for a "new generation of leadership" echoing what Pelosi noted in her departure from control.

During the campaign cycle, Democrats such as Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio and Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, have openly suggested he shouldn't run for another term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bILH_0jGqh1y100
CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Vice President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wait before President Barack Obama makes his health care joint address to the U.S. Congress on Sept. 9, 2009, at the U.S. Capitol.
MORE: Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips says Biden shouldn't run in 2024

Biden's health and mental acuity is sure to be subject to intense scrutiny if he were to announce his 2024 bid for the White House, especially from Republicans who have long ridiculed his infamous gaffes during speeches, among other motor skill missteps.

In September, Biden asked about the whereabouts of Indiana GOP congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who was killed in a car crash earlier this year, during a White House conference.

The only candidate in the running so far for the 2024 presidential contest is 76-year-old former President Donald Trump, who launched his third White House campaign Tuesday evening. Trump was the second-oldest person to assume the presidency, at 70 years old.

-ABC News' Molly Nagle, Ally Hutzler and Ben Gittleson contributed to this report.

Comments / 3

Related
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
WISCONSIN STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
GEORGIA STATE
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

After Years of Trump-Russia Denials, Putin’s Enforcer Admits Election Interference

After adamantly denying interfering in the 2016 U.S. election that brought Donald Trump to power, a Kremlin insider has admitted that suspected Russian interference in American elections was real. “We have interfered, are interfering and will continue to interfere,” Yevgeny Prigozhin, a chief ally and favorite chef of Vladimir Putin said on Russian social media through his Concord Catering company on Monday. “Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way. During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Pelosi takes subtle dig at Donald Trump in leadership farewell speech

Outgoing House speaker Nancy Pelosi included a dig at former President Donald Trump during her leadership farewell address on the floor of the House on Thursday morning. “It’s been my privilege to play a part in forging extraordinary progress for the American people,” Ms Pelosi said. “I have enjoyed working with three presidents.” Ms Pelosi then highlighted her work on investing in clean energy with President George Bush, passing the Affordable Care Act alongside President Barack Obama, and taking action on infrastructure, health care, and climate action with President Joe Biden. Ms Pelosi did not mention Mr Trump, who...
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
OREGON STATE
ABC News

ABC News

915K+
Followers
193K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy