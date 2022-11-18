Read full article on original website
Lucille Robbins
Lucille Robbins 94 of Freelandville peacefully went to be with her Lord and Saviour Saturday November 19, 2022. Lucille was born on August 21,1928 to the Late Anna (Albrecht) Struckmeier and Fred Struckmeier Lucille and her husband Warren raised her four sons on the same farm where she grew up and she was proud of that. She was worked as a volunteer beautician from 1968 until her retirement in 2003 at the Freelandville Community Home. She was a member of the Knox County Home Makers Club for many years.Shirley Miller and Lucille taught Sundays School class at the Bethel Church for many years. She enjoyed spending time with with her family.
Michael Lee Pepmeier
Michael Lee Pepmeier, better known as Mike, 63, passed away at 3:15 pm on November 17, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his family. Mike was born on January 27, 1959 in Vincennes and he is the son of Robert L. “Bob” and Barbara (Richter) Pepmeier. Mike...
Larry E. Tegmeyer
Larry E. Tegmeyer, 88, of Petersburg, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2022, at St. Charles Health in Jasper, Indiana. He was born March 6, 1934 in Pike County to Hight and Leah (Kays) Tegmeyer. Larry served in the U.S. Army and worked the family farm until 1964. He...
William “Bill” Lee Allen
William “Bill” Lee Allen, 96, of Bicknell IN passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, IN on Nov 17, 2022. Bill was born Jan 14, 1926 in Vincennes, IN, the son of Thomas and Flossie (Smith) Allen. He was the youngest boy of his parents and the last of all fourteen to grace this earth.
David Thomas Stamback
David Thomas Stamback, 56, of Odon, Indiana, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Mitchell Manor Nursing Home. He was born on March 6, 1966 in Mount Hope, Kansas to James and Audrey (Harris) Stamback. David married Cynthia (Shake-Alvey) Stamback in 2017. David attended Haven High School in Haven,...
Free Thanksgiving Meals in Washington and Loogootee
Loogootee is hosting a Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner at St. Johns Center Lower Level on thanksgiving day, Thursday November 24, from 11:00a.m. – 1:00p.m. The event is Free of Charge to Anyone Attending. Christ United Methodist in Washington is also hosting a FREE Thanksgiving Dinner. 11:00am to 1:00pm. Please...
Infant and Toddler Killed in Trailer Fire in Clay County
On Wednesday November 16, 2022 at or around 8:32 pm the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls of a structure fire in Northview Country Estates which is located at 3805 W SR 340 in Clay County Indiana. One caller indicated that as she looked out of her window she noticed flames in her neighbor’s home while the others reiterated that the trailer was fully engulfed with flames coming out of the roof.
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/21)
Michael Foote, 39, of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of distributing harmful material to minors. Bond was set at $2,500. Christian Irvin, 25, of Washington, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. No bond set. Primitivo Ramirez, 23, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Domestic Battery. No...
2 Vehicle Accident in Montgomery
A two-vehicle accident with children involved occurred yesterday evening at 6134 E 200 N in Montgomery. Air bags were deployed, but no injuries were reported. Fire departments were dispatched, then later disregarded, and the scene was cleaned up in approximately a half hour.
Shop Small Saturday in Washington – Main Street Business Specials
This Saturday is a big day on Main Street with Small Business Saturday in Washington. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Beth Gabhart, one of the organizers, says stores will be full of great gift ideas and lots of giveaways…. Shop Small Saturday in downtown...
WAMW Sports
Washington gets a big win over Tecumseh 57-44. Gretchen Miles squad after stumbling out of the gate is starting to hit their stride. Sophomore- Olivia Gilley 12 points and 10 rebounds. Next up for the Lady Hatchets is another installment of the rivalry versus Vincennes Lincoln at the Hatchet House...
Big News Expected Today at Crane WestGate Academy
Big news is expected today at WestGate Academy at Crane. Bryant Niehoff, Executive Director of the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation, says that the recent CHIPS Act, a bi-partisan effort in Congress, is leading to exciting things at Crane and describes more about what the act entails…. An announcement is...
Crane Announces New Campus – Over 500 New High-Paying Jobs
Robert Patti, President of NHanced Semiconductors, had this to say at a special news conference held at WestGate Academy at Crane yesterday morning…. Local and state leaders gathered at the WestGate Academy at Crane for a very big announcement on Monday. A new microelectronics campus, WestGate One, will be developed at WestGate in Odon on 10 acres as a public-private development that will create high-paying jobs for the region and put Indiana on the leading edge of semiconductor research. The project will be on the fast track to getting finished as soon as possible. Governor Eric Holcomb was on hand for the special announcement and said it was a big early present for the holidays for our state…
