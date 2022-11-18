ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Hosts Alliance in Midweek Matchup

Hempstead, NY – The Hofstra women's basketball team will look to go 2-0 on its home court on Wednesday, November 23, when the Pride hosts Alliance from the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex in a midweek contest. Tip-off on Wednesday is set for 4 p.m. For ticket...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Four Hofstra Wrestlers Place At Black Knight Invitational

West Point, NY - Jacob Ferreira (184), Trey Rogers (197), and Zachary Knighton-Ward (285) each finished as runner-up in their respective weight class, and Justin Hoyle placed fifth at 141 pounds as Hofstra saw four wrestles place at the Army Black Knight Invitational Sunday. As a team, Hofstra placed seventh in the 10-team field with 60.5 points.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

10 Outstanding Student-Athletes To Join Pride In 2023

Hempstead, NY - Another exciting day is in store for the Hofstra women's lacrosse program as Head Coach Shannon Smith announced today that 10 student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent with the University to begin their academic and athletic careers at Hofstra University beginning in the fall of 2023.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy