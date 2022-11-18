West Point, NY - Jacob Ferreira (184), Trey Rogers (197), and Zachary Knighton-Ward (285) each finished as runner-up in their respective weight class, and Justin Hoyle placed fifth at 141 pounds as Hofstra saw four wrestles place at the Army Black Knight Invitational Sunday. As a team, Hofstra placed seventh in the 10-team field with 60.5 points.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO