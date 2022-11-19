Hahne leads UAlbany women’s basketball into Colgate matchup

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller UAlbany’s Ellen Hahne takes a shot against Siena’s Angel Jones and London Gamble during the women’s basketball Albany Cup at Siena College in Loudonville Nov. 13.

Head coach Colleen Mullen knows better than anyone what Ellen Hahne is capable of bringing to the court for the Great Danes.

“So I’m not surprised about her production,” Mullen said Friday, a couple days after the UAlbany women’s basketball team moved to 3-0 on the season with a win at Navy. “I’m just impressed with her consistency, with her being able to do it all, because this is a completely different role for her.”

Since joining the Great Danes prior to the 2020-21 season as a transfer from Wake Forest, Hahne has been one of UAlbany’s top players. But with UAlbany missing several key players so far this season due to injury, Hahne has stepped up to make sure the Great Danes entered Saturday’s 3 p.m. game against Colgate at Saint Rose in Albany with an unblemished record.

In three games, Hahne has averaged 22 points per game on 52.4% shooting. The versatile 5-foot-11 player from Sweden has also averaged 5.7 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31.7 minutes per game.

Last season, Hahne averaged 7.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 27 minutes per game. Besides the uptick in minutes per game, Hahne is also averaging nearly double the number of shots per game this season compared to last.

“She’s always been this good, but we just have so many other good players,” Mullen said of Hahne, who is taking 14 shots per game after taking 7.1 last season.

UAlbany, of course, wants those “other good players” back on the court with Hahne and Co. While center Lucia Decortes isn’t expected back until some time in December, Mullen said that perimeter players Kayla Cooper, Morgan Haney and Helene Haegerstrand “all are practicing to a certain capacity,” but remain day-to-day with undisclosed injuries. On Friday, Mullen didn’t 100% rule Cooper, Haney and Haegerstrand out for this weekend’s game, but suggested that it’s more likely some of the team’s missing key cogs could be back in action when the Great Danes play next week in Las Vegas as part of a Thanksgiving tournament.

“I do think some of them may be back then, which is exciting,” Mullen said.

UAlbany, which won last season’s America East championship, plays UNLV on Nov. 25, then will also play games the next two days.

TAKING ON COLGATE

While UAlbany is 3-0 this season, Colgate is 2-1 after posting a win Wednesday against Niagara.

Colgate also beat Cornell, but lost to Syracuse.

“They’ve played some tough teams and played some tough games,” Mullen said.

Sophomore Taylor Golembiewski leads Colgate this season with 17.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

“She’s a high-motor kid who does it on both ends of the floor,” Mullen said.

Last season, UAlbany defeated Colgate 60-39. The Great Danes outscored Colgate 32-16 in that game’s second half.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, UAlbany