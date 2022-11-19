Read full article on original website
A man captured the moment he spotted a “ghostly figure” walking alongside him in the Lake District.Chris Randall, 45, was hiking when he spotted a Brocken spectre - a large shadow of an observer cast onto cloud or mist - out of the corner of his eye.The rare phenomenon can happen on a misty day when the sun is behind a person and their shadow is projected forwards through the mist.Chris was camping alone on Red Pike near Wasdale Head in Cumbria when he saw the “ghostly” phenomenon.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kari Lake supporters reenact biblical battle outside election centreFamily convert house into cat rescue centre with more than 130 felines in their careMolly-Mae ‘20 months’ pregnant, claims boyfriend Tommy Fury
Grocery shopping has gotten expensive no matter where you are these days, but prices near the North Pole are truly on another level. TikToker Cecilia Blomdahl lives just outside of Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, which is the world’s northernmost settlement and about 1,300 kilometres from the North Pole. With...
A plumber could not believe his eyes when he cut a hole in floorboards in an Edinburgh house and found a bottle containing a 135-year-old message. Peter Allan, 50, discovered the Victorian time capsule when he opened up the floor in the exact spot where the whisky bottle had been left.
Animal lovers won't be able to resist this.
Having spent most of my working life dealing with the legacies of contaminated land, and aware of the consequences of our treatment of the planet, I am under no illusions about any golden age, any more than I would seek to downplay the appalling racism, sexism and homophobia of the past (‘Who remembers proper binmen?’ The nostalgia memes that help explain Britain today, 15 November).
An RSPCA officer was called to a home in Plymouth England. This comes after a resident discovered an eel outside the back door. According to the reports, the animal was found flopping on dry land outdoors. Away from its natural water habitats. The eel was discovered by the England resident...
Shortly before he drank ayahuasca for the first time, David Sauvage heard the shaman ask who in the room had done this before. It was early 2015, at a rented hillside house in Topanga Canyon, California, and of the dozen or so strangers accompanying him, six raised their hands. “I didn’t know too much about ayahuasca back then, other than that it was this tea you drank and that somehow it was supposed to heal you,” says Sauvage, 36, when we meet for (green) tea in Soho, London. “But everywhere I turned, people were talking about it. Anyone who had previously been interested in yoga or meditation was now also interested in this South American drink. Something just said: ‘It’s time.’”
