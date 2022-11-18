Read full article on original website
Floats, Dogs, Scouts and Politicians Highlight Silver Spring’s Thanksgiving Parade
It may have been cold Saturday, but that didn’t stop area residents from coming out to the Silver Spring Thanksgiving Parade in Downtown Silver Spring. There were floats, inflatables, multiple high school band performances, and of course, lots of politicians, including Lieutenant Governor-Elect Aruna Miller, participating in the parade.
County Announces Holiday Schedule for Thanksgiving
Montgomery County has announced multiple closures and operating hours changes for facilities, services, buildings and offices on Thanksgiving Day. State offices and courts—Closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed. Libraries—Closed. Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS)—All ABS stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day....
Driver Crashes into Germantown Marijuana Dispensary
The driver of a car crashed into Bloom Medicinals, a marijuana dispensary in Germantown, Monday afternoon. The driver and two others were injured. The driver was trapped in the car and is being treated for priority two trauma. Two patrons, who were inside the building, also were taken to the hospital, according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services.
5 Things to Know Today, Nov 22, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Nov. 22, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Moco Food Council: A limited number of grant awards of up to $10,000 are available to assist Montgomery County food producers for projects that build the production capacity on their farm. Application deadline is today.
Hundreds of MCPS Students Participate in Annual Latin Dance Competition
Nearly 350 students from Montgomery County public high schools participated in the 22nd Annual Latin Dance Competition on Monday at The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda. 2022 JUNIOR CATEGORY WINNERS (schools that have participated less than four years at Strathmore) Chacha. 1. Seneca Valley. 2. Damascus. Merengue. 1....
Man Robs TD Bank in Bethesda
Police are investigating after a man robbed a TD Bank location in Bethesda earlier this month. On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at roughly 10:32 a.m., Montgomery County police responded to a report of a bank robbery in the 8100 block of Wisconsin Avenue. According to a Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD)...
Westfield Montgomery Mall Abuzz for Holiday Concert
Westfield Montgomery mall was packed to the rafters for a holiday kickoff concert Sunday featuring The Maryland Youth Ballet, a string quartet, a tribute band, and the Washington Nationals Racing Presidents. The event was hosted by popular TV host and actor Mario Lopez. And oh yeah, Santa Claus showed up at the end of the concert to officially ring in the holiday season.
Police Investigate Armed Robbery in Gaithersburg
Police are looking for a man who robbed Check Cash Depot in Gaithersburg earlier this month. At approximately 7:26 p.m. on Nov. 1, Gaithersburg City Police Department officers responded to a report of a commercial armed robbery in the 10 block of North Summit Avenue. The suspect entered the business,...
Remains of Missing Teen Found in Takoma Park
Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating the death of Rosa Maria Diaz-Santos, 17, of Greenbelt. On Nov. 15, skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area near the 1600 block of Drexel Street in Takoma Park. Results of an autopsy revealed that the death was a homicide. Police have not located a suspect and are not aware of a motive.
Mother Indicted in Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter
The mother of a three-year-old who died as the result of a car crash was indicted for manslaughter by vehicle, child abuse and other charges. Danshell Sade Jamillah Evon, 36, was arrested Nov. 18 and has been released on bond pending trial. According to Montgomery County Police, Evon, of Bryans...
2 Weeks Later, Board of Elections Continues Counting Votes
The election may have been two weeks ago, but the counting continues and is not expected to be completed until Nov. 29. The vast majority of the races have been decided, but results are not official until the vote is certified. The board of elections received 118,124 ballots and has...
Photos: Quince Orchard Advances to 4A Semifinals
Quince Orchard extended their winning streak to 25 games with a 21-6 win over Old Mill from Anne Arundel County Friday night. The teams battled in the third round of the class 4A football playoffs. The Cougars (12-0) take on the Broadneck Bruins (10-1) in Annapolis Friday at 7 p.m...
Award-Winning Author Twitty Joins Online Conversation Series
Author Michael Twitty will take part in the virtual “Contemporary Conversations” series of Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.. The series is free and sponsored by Friends of the Library, Montgomery County, Inc. according to a press release from the county. Twitty will...
Last Teams Standing: Quince Orchard, Damascus Advance to Semifinals
Quince Orchard (12-0) and Damascus (10-1) are the last two Montgomery County teams remaining in the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Quince Orchard is looking to win their second straight class 4A title after finishing with a perfect 14-0 record in 2021. This is the Cougars’...
Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week
Sheridan Snow debuted on the Whitman High girls soccer team as a role player last season. Graduation and injuries left an opportunity for Snow to shine and she made the most of it, delivering in several clutch moments. With the pressure to perform peaking after another teammate was injured prior...
5 Things to Know About MCM’s Party with a Purpose
Here are 5 things to look forward to at our Party with a Purpose cocktail reception and fundraiser on Nov. 30 in Silver Spring. The perfect opportunity to network with some of the most influential leaders in our community. Come out and join us on November 30th for a night...
Quince Orchard Alum Johnny Hodges: From Unwanted to Undefeated
Johnny Hodges is used to being underrated and unwanted. Now he’s undefeated. In a span of three years, Hodges has gone from being a decorated three-sport star at Quince Orchard High School with no scholarship offers from a major school to being a star linebacker at TCU, one of college football’s four remaining undefeated teams.
