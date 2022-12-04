ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voices: I run This Fan Girl – here’s how pubs must protect women this World Cup

By Amy Drucquer
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33WtxX_0jGpHjfL00

I have a vivid memory from the last World Cup. About 15 of us from the This Fan Girl community were gathered in a crowded east London boozer. The mood in the packed pub dropped as Kyle Walker gave away a penalty to Tunisia. Jordan Pickford missed it by a finger’s width and the scores were level. To rouse the room, or maybe just to rouse herself, one of the girls from our group who was gifted with the lungs of a headteacher shouted a full-bodied “C’mon England!” From the back of the room, in equal volume, I heard a chuckled reply of “Let’s be having you!”

For anyone unaware of the reference, it is plucked from an ill thought-out half-time speech made by Norwich City fan and part-owner Delia Smith. It is now, of course, a famous football meme, a blink and you’d miss it moment, but this man referencing that speech in response to my friend’s shout is a reminder that, in places where football is consumed, women are not afforded the same freedoms of expression as men.

I’ve been running This Fan Girl for about six years now and there are a couple of experiences that seem to be almost entirely universal for women who love football. “You’re not really into football are you?” is a question almost all of us have been asked. “You know a lot about football for a woman” is another one. For a lot of women we’ve spoken to, going into a pub when the football’s on without the “protection” of a male figure seems unthinkable.

Even the pubs themselves know they have a women inclusivity problem . After all, it was only in 1982 that the law stating women could be refused service in pubs if they weren’t accompanied by a man was lifted. Over the years we’ve been approached by some of the biggest pub groups in the country, asking for ways they can make their spaces less intimidating for women.

So even though this year’s winter World Cup is rousing less excitement than usual, I am worried. Last year’s summer Euros conjure up some particularly bleak memories of fans that include racism , gatecrashing and violence at Wembley , and the correlation between matches and domestic violence. And this winter, for the very first time, the majority of games here in the northern hemisphere are going to be played in the dark. Mix that with a national mood that feels “stressed and frustrated” , alcohol, drugs and the knowledge that half of UK women already feel unsafe at night, and I’ve got every reason to be worried.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

With that in mind, we wanted to do something to make it as safe as possible for women who are choosing to watch the tournament in pubs, so we’ve built a charter backed up by research and real lived experiences that we’re sharing for free with pubs around the UK.

For starters, pubs must make sure they have robust systems in place to report and deal with any serious incidents if they occur. They must also make sure all reports of intimidation in a venue are taken seriously by staff, whether that’s unwanted staring or physical assault. Pubs could also think about ways of making ordering drinks easier, so women don’t have to continually go up to the bar, thus risking the dreaded lower-back graze. These are just a few things pubs can do to make life easier for women.

The bottom line is that pub managers hold a lot of power in terms of changing wider footballing culture, because their venues are so attached to the game. A massive proportion of managers we’ve spoken to are keen to make changes. But ignorance still stunts progress, because many admitted to not considering the extra danger a winter World Cup will pose to women. Our campaign is vital to ensuring establishments that have historically catered for men are actively thinking about women. Now that’s something worth shouting about.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after armed robbers break into London home

Raheem Sterling has left England’s World Cup camp after armed robbers broke into his London home on Saturday night while his family were there. Sterling did not feature in England’s World Cup victory against Senegal on Sunday and England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed afterwards that the forward was returning home from Qatar.Sterling’s partner and children were at home when the armed intruders broke in and the Chelsea forward was left shaken by the incident. Sterling wanted to return home after being informed of the break-in and Southgate said the player will be granted as much “time and space” as...
The Independent

Bobby Moore’s widow backs England to win World Cup

Bobby Moore’s widow has backed the Three Lions to beat France and go on to win the World Cup.Stephanie Moore OBE said her husband, captain of the 1966 World Cup winning England side, would be “excited” by Gareth Southgate’s team.Mrs Moore gave the upbeat assessment of the Three Lions chances in Qatar after receiving an award at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.Asked what her husband would have made of the current Three Lions team, she told the PA news agency: “I think he’d be very excited, they’re a young, vibrant team, Gareth Southgate is doing a brilliant job.“We’re all on tenterhooks...
Daily Mail

'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A

A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
The Independent

Shaq’s pushed into a tree and Beckham pays a visit – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 7.FootballKevin De Bruyne marked Eden Hazard’s international retirement.What a journey it has been. Congratulations Capi. You’ll be missed! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/kXTA0pSs5S— Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) December 7, 2022Gabriel Jesus was in good spirits despite his injury.Hora de ir pra casa 🙌🏾🙏🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/xdr5ldJ2SE— Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) December 7, 2022The England squad met a familiar face. View this post on Instagram ...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: No matches in Qatar as Walker primed for Mbappe tussle

It was the first day of the tournament without any matches as preparations for the quarter-finals stepped up.As the dust settled on the dramatic last-16 matches, attention turns to the last-eight games, which kick-off on Friday.Here, the PA news agency looks at how Wednesday unfolded in Qatar.Walker determined to stop FranceQuarter finals 🔜 From strength to strength well played everyone.Unbelievable support tonight. @England see you Saturday 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/rOvukSeswm— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) December 4, 2022Kyle Walker looks like being the man tasked with stopping Kylian Mbappe in Saturday’s quarter-final between England and France.The Manchester City defender is the only man who...
The Independent

Emma Hayes urges Chelsea to secure Champions League knockout qualification

Emma Hayes has reiterated Chelsea’s desire to win the Women’s Champions League and urged her side to seal progression into the knockout phase with victory at Real Madrid on Thursday.The current English champions made the final of Europe’s elite competition in 2021 but suffered a surprise group-stage exit last season.It is a different story this time around, with a 100 per cent record after three Group A games giving Chelsea the chance to book their place in the last eight with three points at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.Smiles in Spain! 😁#UWCL pic.twitter.com/ZumvchITfe— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) December 7, 2022“The...
The Independent

Sculptor Veronica Ryan wins Turner Prize for works exploring Windrush and Covid

Sculptor Veronica Ryan has been named the winner of the Turner Prize 2022 for her work which honours the Windrush generation and explores the Covid pandemic.The Montserrat-born British artist, 66, was awarded the annual £25,000 prize for the “personal and poetic way she extends the language of sculpture” through found and usually forgotten objects and crafted materials.Frankie Goes To Hollywood singer Holly Johnson presented the award at a ceremony at St George’s Hall in Liverpool on Wednesday.Ryan was recognised for two projects. One was her commission by Hackney Council to make the first permanent public sculpture in the UK to...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 news LIVE: Kyle Walker addresses media ahead of England’s quarter-final with France

The World Cup has reached the quarter-final stage but Cristiano Ronaldo’s name dominates the headlines despite Portugal thrashing Switzerland in the last 16.Fernando Santos opted for Goncalo Ramos, who hit a hat-trick in the 6-1 win and the Selecao boss insists Ronaldo may now have to accept a different role in the team: “That is still something that has to be defined.”England meanwhile look to recover and prepare for a massive quarter-final tie with France and Gareth Southgate has a number of decisions to make over how to combat the threat of the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who now leads the Golden Boot race.Follow the build-up to England vs France and the latest from Qatar below: Read More The future is now: Jude Bellingham is making the World Cup look easyWhy England’s wide men hold the key to beating France after Senegal masterclassJude Bellingham ready to tear into France at World Cup: ‘You have to have that dog in you’
The Independent

Meghan thanks fans ahead of Netflix show

The Duchess of Sussex has thanked supporters after winning an award for her podcast hours before the launch of a tell-all Netflix show.Meghan said Archetypes had picked up the top podcast honour at the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday night.In a post on her and Harry’s Archewell website, Meghan said: “Thank you to all the supporters and fans of Archetypes who voted for us for this special People’s Choice Award.“I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative.“And I loved digging deep into meaningful...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Kate sparkles in scarlet gown and tiara amid wait for Sussexes’ Netflix show

The Princess of Wales dazzled in a sequinned red evening gown and the Lotus Flower Tiara as the royal family welcomed diplomats to Buckingham Palace while the wait for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries intensified.Kate joined the Prince of Wales, the King and the Queen Consort for the first Diplomatic Corps reception in three years as they greeted hundreds of guests at the glittering affair in London on Tuesday evening.Meanwhile in the US, Harry and Meghan were in New York, preparing to accept the Ripple Of Hope Award for their racial justice and mental health work from...
The Independent

This Morning viewers shocked as Phillip Schofield defends Lady Hussey over race row

Phillip Schofield shocked viewers after he appeared to defend Lady Susan Hussey on This Morning.The presenter was discussing the situation of racism within the royal family on the latest episode of the ITV show (7 December), when he said there is “another side to the story”.Schofield also suggested he believes that not all of the information surrounding the controversy has come to light.The presenter’s comments come in defence of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s former lady-in-waiting, who was forced to resign from her role as a royal aide at Buckingham Palace .This allegedly occurred after charity boss Ngozi Fulan...
The Independent

The Independent

964K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy