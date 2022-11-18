Read full article on original website
How do I transfer files directly from Pixel 7 Pro to a flash drive?
I could easily do it with my Pixel 5 but when I click on a file in my Pixel 7 Pro, and then hit "move to" or "copy to" I don't get an option to save to my flash drive only internal storage. When connected, my phone recognizes the flash drive and I can search it through Google files. I just can't transfer files to it.
Can anyone send Google Messages SMS reactions?
I checked with the other end at the iPhone today, and they got a complete new text message (not back where the original message was) with the emoji reaction I sent and with also a: "...to: xyz" indication. The iPhone user basically now has it worse than I do in terms of richness for the reaction emojis to be displayed under/on/with actual respective earlier messages. Regardless, still overall a massive step forward for richer (emoji/reaction based) SMS interoperability, in my opinion.
Manifest V3 and uBlock origin
As you may or may not know, Chrome is going to update Manifest that will make more enhancements to Chrome. However, it will also severely hamstring extensions like uBlock, adblock, etc. Now, I'm sure the developers behind all the adblockers are working to make their extensions work on the newer...
Oxygen Updater App Downloads/Updates
Been a OnePlus user for years now and I'm still am for as long as the 9 Pro to keep receiving updates and support. Maybe I missed this or maybe it still works since our OS is very literally Color OS now but can the Oxygen Updater App still be utilized and thus update downloads from the Oxygen Updater App be applied? Anyone know and if so please let me know if anyone minds. I use a unlocked US OnePlus 9 Pro. There was a fairly large update on the Oxygen Updater App recently which I downloaded through the app as I have always done however I've been unable to locate the actual download and now I am uncertain if the update from the Oxygen Updater App can still be used and or applied to thus that downloaded update be found and it to still work and thus update my 9 Pro. Used to be there was 3 dots located at the top right of the software update page in the actual settings to find its no longer there.
Fold 4 Taskbar autohides when in mutiwindows mode[Solved]
Hi. Yes I am currently using home up module. No where in there do I see where to not hide the taskbar. Can you confirm if your taskbar shows/stays unhidden when using multimode?. 11-21-2022 11:04 PM. Like 1. 82,415. 11-21-2022 11:05 PM. Like 0. 82,415. 11-21-2022 11:53 PM. Like 0.
Tab A8 software update affected battery
Try wiping the cache partition, which can sometimes help after a system update: https://www.hardreset.info/devices/s...19/wipe-cache/. OK, thanks. Sure can't hurt. I don't have much on it, just Netflix, YT, my TV app.
Any Problems with Unlocked 7 PRO on AT&T
I've been gone from the forums for a while, stopped using anything unlocked after my Oneplus 6, was to much a hassle with bad cell service at home and AT&T not allowing wifi calling on a lot of unlocked phones. Last unlocked phone I had was a Pixel 2 panda.
What has happened to Google Speech to Text for dictating a text message??
No problem here with Textra. It's an app that has performed perfectly for me for many years with 3 different Smartphones. I use Smartkey for text and I wish the Microphone key was more prominent, but that's not Textra's problem. Sent from my Pixel 6 using AC Forums mobile app.
Call Forwarding problem - US Cellular
I'm on US Cellular which only permits 20 voicemails to be stored, then callers are unable to leave voicemail. Really awful when your job requires you to be on the phone a lot of the time. With my 3XL I had a work-around which was enabling the feature from the app phone>settings>additional settings>call forwarding>when unanswered.
How do you hold your tablet?
Just curious as to how do folks tend to hold/use their tablets, and which do you have?. I have a Tab s8 ultra, (considering adding a regular s8 for easier use and portability), and I use it in portrait mode. I've tried using tablets, including this one of course, in landscape mode, but it just doesn't feel right in my hand.
