Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? Clippers vs. Jazz start time, TV channel and live stream for Monday NBA game

As concerns surrounding the health of Kawhi Leonard began to intensify, the two-time Finals MVP returned to action for the Clippers on Thursday, Nov. 17. Leonard, who appeared in two of LA's first three games, was sidelined for three weeks with an issue in his reconstructed right knee. Days after his return to action, the Clippers welcome the Jazz to town, which would mark Leonard's first meeting with the team since first suffering his injury in June of 2021.
Vintage Klay Thompson returns in Warriors victory: 'I finally feel like myself'

Klay Thompson's struggles to start the season have been somewhat of a cause for concern, but on Sunday night, the Warriors sharpshooter looked right back to his best. Thompson delivered his best game of the season, pouring in 41 points on 10-of-13 from the 3-point line as the Dubs cruised to a 127-120 win over the Rockets in Houston — their first road win of the season.
Yuta Watanabe earns standing ovation from Nets crowd: These changes to 3-point shooting form are the biggest reason why

Yuta Watanabe is officially having a moment for the Brooklyn Nets. Just three days after scoring 20 and hitting a career-high five 3s, Watanabe once again played one of the best games of his career on Sunday against the Grizzlies, scoring 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. From the moment he checked in, Watanabe completely changed the energy for the Nets.
