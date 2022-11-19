Read full article on original website
How long is Russell Westbrook out? Injury timeline, return updates on Lakers star
The Los Angeles Lakers' injury bug struck again Sunday night, with point guard Russell Westbrook suffering a thumb injury in their 123-92 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Westbrook, who played 22 minutes, left the arena with a wrap on his hand and is set to undergo further examination on Monday.
Is LeBron James playing vs. Suns? Lakers star status, game time, TV channel and live stream for Tuesday NBA game
The Lakers travel to Phoenix, riding a three-game win streak behind some monstrous performances from Anthony Davis, who has recorded 30-plus points and 15-plus rebounds in each win. More impressively, they have done so without LeBron James, who has missed the team's last four contests due to a groin injury.
Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? Clippers vs. Jazz start time, TV channel and live stream for Monday NBA game
As concerns surrounding the health of Kawhi Leonard began to intensify, the two-time Finals MVP returned to action for the Clippers on Thursday, Nov. 17. Leonard, who appeared in two of LA's first three games, was sidelined for three weeks with an issue in his reconstructed right knee. Days after his return to action, the Clippers welcome the Jazz to town, which would mark Leonard's first meeting with the team since first suffering his injury in June of 2021.
Vintage Klay Thompson returns in Warriors victory: 'I finally feel like myself'
Klay Thompson's struggles to start the season have been somewhat of a cause for concern, but on Sunday night, the Warriors sharpshooter looked right back to his best. Thompson delivered his best game of the season, pouring in 41 points on 10-of-13 from the 3-point line as the Dubs cruised to a 127-120 win over the Rockets in Houston — their first road win of the season.
Yuta Watanabe earns standing ovation from Nets crowd: These changes to 3-point shooting form are the biggest reason why
Yuta Watanabe is officially having a moment for the Brooklyn Nets. Just three days after scoring 20 and hitting a career-high five 3s, Watanabe once again played one of the best games of his career on Sunday against the Grizzlies, scoring 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. From the moment he checked in, Watanabe completely changed the energy for the Nets.
This incredibly accurate Ben Simmons NBA Draft scouting report from 2016 predicted issues with Nets, 76ers
When it comes to evaluating draft prospects, it's fairly common for there to be a consensus No. 1-ranked player heading into the NBA Draft each year. Once that consensus No. 1 player is established, it can be hard for talent evaluators to veer away from groupthink, even if that player no longer appears to be the best in his draft class.
