The Longmont Leader

Coroner IDs man found dead in vehicle on Saturday

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office is investigating a man’s death after he was found in his vehicle on Saturday in Longmont. According to Longmont police, an officer was patrolling near 110 S. Martin St. when the officer observed a security gate to a Longmont City Service Center, the CNG Fueling Center, was either open or missing.
LONGMONT, CO
c3gov.com

Bid Postings

The City of Commerce City is seeking a qualified contractor to construct 2022 Asphalt Crack Repair, Project No. 2022-04-PW. All Work must be completed within 180 days of the issuance of a Notice to Proceed. Bids will be submitted to the “Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System” website (www.rockymountainbidsystem.com). Bids will be...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
c3gov.com

News & Announcements

With the holiday season upon us, there is a good chance that at least some of your holiday shopping list will be completed online. Regardless of which service ends up delivering your packages, your online shopping treasures are vulnerable to the growing problem of package theft. As e-commerce has grown,...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
9NEWS

Man dies after shooting in west Denver

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) was investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday evening in the 100 block of North Osceola Street in west Denver. Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital, DPD said in an update Monday morning.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Weekend Shootings and Most Violent Neighborhoods

The November 19 attack on Club Q in Colorado Springs that killed five people and injured 25 others is currently the major crime story not just in the state, but the country. As a result, weekend violence in Denver has received comparatively little attention. But three shootings took place between Saturday, November 19, and the end of Sunday, November 20.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver council approves expansion of homeless tents at DHS

A homeless tent village operated by Colorado Village Collaborative will remain at its Denver Human Services locations on Steele Street for at least another year. The council voted Monday to renew CVC’s lease in the Denver Human Services parking lot at 3815 N. Steele St. through December 2023. City Councilmember Amanda Sawyer cast the lone "no" vote. She said she does not believe one-time American Rescue Plan Act money should pay for an ongoing program.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver puts moratorium on mobile home park development

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday for a moratorium on developments at mobile home parks. Councilmembers say they’re trying to protect precious affordable housing in the city. In recent years, mobile home park land has been sold from right under the homeowner, leaving them with nowhere to live.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

9th suspect in custody following light rail assault in Lakewood

Reverend Joella Roberts never thought that when she brought her nieces to Colorado to escape a dangerous situation that she would be bringing them more trouble, but a few weeks ago their lives took a dramatic turn. Roberts says her niece came home later than usual from school and was visibly upset. She told her a group of boys they know, who attend Longview High School, brutally beat a man on the light rail they take to get home.   "This gentleman asked them to stop swearing in front of a baby," Roberts said. Her nieces got off of the train and stayed...
LAKEWOOD, CO

