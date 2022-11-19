Read full article on original website
Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey MurderStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Frontier Airlines all-you-can-fly pass now $799 the first year with international destinations now includedB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
Urban Creep is Changing Parker; but is it for the better?Eric LeopardiParker, CO
Denver Broncos Make Shocking Move; Waive 2x Pro BowlerOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Denver puts moratorium on mobile home park developmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
SWAT, police arrest duo after barricading inside Loveland home
Loveland police and SWAT members were able to successfully de-escalate a barricade situation after two people trespassed inside a garage.
Police searching for man accused of injuring child at Aurora apartments
The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of injuring a child.
Victim seriously injured after stabbing on Speer Boulevard
Denver police are investigating a stabbing on Speer Boulevard.
Man arrested in Fort Collins shooting after chasing person with machete
One person has been arrested in connection with a September shooting in Old Town Fort Collins after initiating a fight and chasing another man with a machete.
Man dead after attempting to elude Larimer County sheriff's deputies
Larimer County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man early Monday after a vehicle chase that ended just south of the Budweiser Events Center off I-25 and Crossroads Boulevard, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, which is...
Denver7 viewers donate over $1K to Brighton daycare scammed by bad contractor
Denver7 viewers are stepping up to help our community once again. This time, making a point to give to a daycare operator out of Brighton which was taken advantage of by an unscrupulous contractor.
Coroner IDs man found dead in vehicle on Saturday
The Boulder County Coroner’s Office is investigating a man’s death after he was found in his vehicle on Saturday in Longmont. According to Longmont police, an officer was patrolling near 110 S. Martin St. when the officer observed a security gate to a Longmont City Service Center, the CNG Fueling Center, was either open or missing.
Armed man shot, killed by deputies during traffic stop
A traffic stop in Berthoud turned deadly after a man armed with a rifle was shot and killed by deputies.
c3gov.com
Bid Postings
The City of Commerce City is seeking a qualified contractor to construct 2022 Asphalt Crack Repair, Project No. 2022-04-PW. All Work must be completed within 180 days of the issuance of a Notice to Proceed. Bids will be submitted to the “Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System” website (www.rockymountainbidsystem.com). Bids will be...
Woman wanted after pepper spraying cashier in attempted theft
Police are looking for a woman who is wanted for aggravated assault after pepper spraying a cashier.
cpr.org
Warrant clearing offers fresh starts for people with old skeletons in the criminal justice system
Anthony Marin was wanted on a felony warrant and drove all night from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to turn himself in at the Jefferson County courthouse. Yet when he arrived, Marin, exhausted from the road trip and accompanied by his elderly father, wasn’t arrested. Instead, on a recent Saturday in...
c3gov.com
News & Announcements
With the holiday season upon us, there is a good chance that at least some of your holiday shopping list will be completed online. Regardless of which service ends up delivering your packages, your online shopping treasures are vulnerable to the growing problem of package theft. As e-commerce has grown,...
Man dies after shooting in west Denver
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) was investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday evening in the 100 block of North Osceola Street in west Denver. Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital, DPD said in an update Monday morning.
Westword
Denver Weekend Shootings and Most Violent Neighborhoods
The November 19 attack on Club Q in Colorado Springs that killed five people and injured 25 others is currently the major crime story not just in the state, but the country. As a result, weekend violence in Denver has received comparatively little attention. But three shootings took place between Saturday, November 19, and the end of Sunday, November 20.
Denver council approves expansion of homeless tents at DHS
A homeless tent village operated by Colorado Village Collaborative will remain at its Denver Human Services locations on Steele Street for at least another year. The council voted Monday to renew CVC’s lease in the Denver Human Services parking lot at 3815 N. Steele St. through December 2023. City Councilmember Amanda Sawyer cast the lone "no" vote. She said she does not believe one-time American Rescue Plan Act money should pay for an ongoing program.
Denver puts moratorium on mobile home park development
(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council voted Monday for a moratorium on developments at mobile home parks. Councilmembers say they’re trying to protect precious affordable housing in the city. In recent years, mobile home park land has been sold from right under the homeowner, leaving them with nowhere to live.
Man dies following shooting on N. Osceola St. in west Denver, police say
A man has died following an early Sunday evening shooting in west Denver, according to the city’s police department.
Armed woman arrested after barricade situation in Fort Collins
Fort Collins police safely arrested an armed woman who barricaded herself in a car for several hours Saturday.
9th suspect in custody following light rail assault in Lakewood
Reverend Joella Roberts never thought that when she brought her nieces to Colorado to escape a dangerous situation that she would be bringing them more trouble, but a few weeks ago their lives took a dramatic turn. Roberts says her niece came home later than usual from school and was visibly upset. She told her a group of boys they know, who attend Longview High School, brutally beat a man on the light rail they take to get home. "This gentleman asked them to stop swearing in front of a baby," Roberts said. Her nieces got off of the train and stayed...
Search for suspect in Speer neighborhood hit-and-run
It's been over a month, and police are still searching for the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene after causing a crash in Denver's Speer neighborhood.
