Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation: Ablation Surgery May Be More Effective for AFib Than Drugs
Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
Fairfield Sun Times
Second, Third COVID-19 Vaccine May Up Relapse in Glomerular Disease
MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to a second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is associated with an increased risk for relapse for adults with glomerular disease, according to a study published online Nov. 3 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Mark Canney, M.B.,...
2minutemedicine.com
Daily low dose aspirin may be associated with increased fall risk for geriatric patients
1. For healthy elderly patients randomized to take low-dose aspirin for 4 weeks, there was no difference in occurrence of fractures, but a higher occurrence of serious falls prompting hospitalization, compared to patients taking placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) For elderly patients, falls and fractures are a major contributor...
MedicalXpress
Canadian study suggests it's time to rethink how we treat atrial fibrillation
A national study led by University of British Columbia (UBC) researchers at the Centre for Cardiovascular Innovation is shedding light on how to more effectively treat atrial fibrillation (AF)—a common heart rhythm problem associated with increased risk of stroke and heart failure. The study, published today in the New...
Medical News Today
When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?
Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
MedicalXpress
Ovary removal before menopause could raise a woman's odds for Parkinson's
Women who have both ovaries removed before menopause may have a heightened risk of developing Parkinson's disease years later, a new study suggests. Looking at decades of data on more than 5,000 women, researchers found that those who had both ovaries removed before age 43 were five times more likely to eventually be diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, versus women their age who did not have the surgery.
What It Means When Your Creatinine Is Low
There are a variety of symptoms you can experience if you're creatinine levels are low. However, many are curious to know what those low levels indicate.
Prevention
What Is Ozempic, the Diabetes Medication That’s Being Used Off-Label for Weight Loss?
A medication designed to help manage insulin levels is now hard to find after a slew of people on social media talked about how they used it for weight loss. Ozempic, which is a brand name for semaglutide, is on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of current drug shortages.
MedicineNet.com
Does Rheumatoid Arthritis Cause Granuloma?
Yes, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can cause granuloma in the body. Although rheumatoid granulomas can occur at any site in the body, they most commonly affect the skin (which results in subcutaneous nodules). They are typically seen at sites of repeated friction or pressure, such as the elbows, fingers, and forearms.
Medical News Today
First study looks at exercise's impact on the microbiome in people with cancer
Several factors may contribute to the development of colorectal cancer, and research suggests that gut microbiota may also play a role. New research has found that regular exercise positively impacts gut microbiome diversity in people with colorectal cancer. According to the study, this is the first research to examine the...
targetedonc.com
FDA Requests Belantamab Mafodotin for R/R Multiple Myeloma Be Pulled From US Market
After an update from the phase 3 DREAMM-3 study the use of belantamab monotherapy for previously treated patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma was pulled from US market authorization by request of the FDA. Drug manufacturer GSK pulls its monotherapy treatment for previously treated adult patients with relapsed or...
Medical News Today
What to know about Graves’ disease and the immune system
Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes hyperthyroidism, an overactive thyroid. It is not the same as having weakened immunity. A person with Graves’ disease is not more prone to infection than someone without the condition. Some people are immunocompromised, which means their immune system is weaker...
Healthline
All About Amlodipine Oral Tablet
If you have certain heart conditions, your doctor may prescribe amlodipine oral tablet for you. It’s a prescription drug that’s used to treat high blood pressure in adults and some children. It’s also used to treat coronary artery disease (CAD) in adults. (CAD prevents your arteries from supplying enough blood to your heart. And this can lead to angina, which is a type of chest pain.)
reviewofoptometry.com
Cataract: No Need to Recommend Change in Hypertensive Med Use
Antihypertensive use in clinical practice should remain unchanged, recent study suggests. Photo: Joseph Sowka, OD. Click image to enlarge. A recent study looking into the association between antihypertensive use clinically and cataract risk found that this class of drugs was not associated with an increased prevalence of this ocular occurrence. Previous research was inconsistent on the matter.
diabetesdaily.com
Once-Weekly Insulins: One Step Closer
This content originally appeared on diaTribe. Republished with permission. About 200 million people with diabetes around the world require daily insulin. Once-weekly basal insulins, if approved, could require fewer injections and potentially simplify life for people with diabetes on insulin. Researchers recently presented new clinical trial data on the safety and potential glucose-lowering effectiveness of two leading options in development.
cohaitungchi.com
The Connection Between Hypothyroidism and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own healthy tissues. This response is called autoimmunity, and it causes severe inflammation (painful swelling) that attacks the linings of joints. RA can also affect the organs, including the skin, eyes, and heart. Research shows...
Don't Know the Signs of Pancreatic Cancer? You're Not Alone
SATURDAY, Nov. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While pancreatic cancer is particularly deadly because there is no early detection test and only limited treatments, there are symptoms that can signal the disease, a leading pancreatic cancer nonprofit says. Unfortunately, most Americans do not know what those signs are. In a recent survey, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) found most adults are unaware of the signs that could help them...
studyfinds.org
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
Medical News Today
Exercising later in the day may reduce insulin resistance, control blood sugar
Researchers in Europe analyzed data to see if breaks in sedentary activity can impact insulin resistance. The researchers included middle-aged participants from the Netherlands Epidemiology of Obesity study and examined their liver fat content and insulin resistance in conjunction with physical activity timing. The researchers found no connection between breaks...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Tzield Approved as First Treatment to Delay Onset of Type 1 Diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Tzield (teplizumab), the first drug to delay the onset of type 1 diabetes, according to an announcement from the agency. Teplizumab was given the FDA’s breakthrough therapy designation in 2019, based on initial study results showing that the drug prolonged insulin...
